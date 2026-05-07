AHA podcast: When Partnerships Bring Care Closer to Kids

For families living in poverty, accessing health care can feel out of reach — buried beneath challenges like transportation, childcare and job insecurity. In this conversation, Alejandro Quiroga, M.D., president and CEO of Children’s Mercy Kansas City, and Mary Esselman, president and CEO of Operation Breakthrough, explore how one innovative partnership in Kansas City is changing that reality by bringing true whole-person care directly to children and families who need it most. LISTEN NOW

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