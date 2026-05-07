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AHA releases additional National Hospital Week resources; National Nurses Week begins

The AHA has released new resources in celebration of National Hospital Week, which is May 10-16. A national hospital impact infographic features statistics demonstrating the benefits hospitals and health systems provide for their communities and the local economy. A Telling the Hospital Story flipbook highlights stories from across the country that reflect the broad and deep commitment of hospitals and health systems in meeting present community needs while preparing for future challenges. The AHA has also collaborated with The New York Times to provide a bonus Wordle exclusively for National Hospital Week. Additionally, the AHA has released new thematic social graphics, fun fact polls and social media posts.

These releases follow previous resources issued leading up to National Hospital Week.

In addition, National Nurses Week began May 6 and continues through May 12. For more information, visit aonl.org/about/nurses-week.

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AHA releases additional National Hospital Week resources; National Nurses Week begins

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


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