Cleanup on aisle I-5: Crews haul away litter along Clark County highways during Earth Week

CLARK COUNTY – In honor of Earth Day, Washington State Department of Transportation employees and maintenance crews spent the week picking up trash along highways across Clark County.

Along several stretches of Interstate 5, I-205, State Route 14, SR 500 and SR 503, office staff and agency partners joined maintenance crews to remove food wrappers, cigarette butts, bottles, cans and other types of litter. WSDOT staff worked on highway shoulders and ramps and around guardrails beginning Monday, April 20, and continued throughout the week.

“This effort is one way we can help take care of our state, protect the environment and keep roads clear for travelers,” WSDOT Lab Testing Technician Denise Perez said. “Keeping our highways clean is a shared responsibility. We appreciate everyone who signed up to help, and we encourage the public to do their part everyday by keeping trash off the roads in the first place.”

Like many who call the Pacific Northwest home, crews and staff are frustrated by the growing amount of trash along roadways. That concern led Perez to partner with maintenance crews to organize the weeklong cleanup.

WSDOT does not have dedicated litter crews. During routine maintenance work such as guardrail repairs, drainage clearing and pothole patching, crews also remove debris from the roadside. Because litter can create safety issues, crews prioritize work (PDF 313KB) that keeps roads open and safe, focusing first on larger hazards like furniture or bags of garbage from unsecured loads or illegal dumping. WSDOT also relies on volunteers and programs like Adopt-A-Highway to help keep roads clean.

By the numbers

Total weight of trash removed (in pounds): 3,410

Number of staff involved: 49

Estimated cost (staff time): $37,194

Litter along highways creates safety risks, clogs drainage systems and harms wildlife. Even small items can build up over time and lead to bigger problems. Crews work year-round to address these issues, doing what they can with the resources available. But it is nearly impossible to keep up without help.

What you can do to help

There is more that can be done to prevent trash from ending up on roads and shoulders in the first place. Earth Day, held each year on April 22, is a reminder that small actions make a big difference.

Here are a few simple ways to help:

Secure the load – every trip, every time. It is the law and helps prevent crashes while keeping debris off the road.

Dispose of trash properly. Keep a small bag in the car for garbage and use it until you can throw it away.

Don’t dump. Rest areas and park and rides are not places to leave household garbage. Contact local waste providers for disposal options.

Speak up. A 2022 survey found that 26 percent of people who litter would stop if someone asked them to.

Volunteer. Consider joining the Adopt-A-Highway program and help make a difference.

Together, everyone can stop litter before it starts and keep Washington clean, green and beautiful.