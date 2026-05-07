CTE and RTD Announce Milestone $9.3 Million in Funding To Increase Frequency of Certain Bus Routes

Statewide — The Colorado Clean Transit Enterprise (CTE) and Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced a $9.3 million grant to increase frequency and launch new service on key bus routes as well as restore service on some routes — while providing extra capacity for high-volume events.

This funding, authorized under Senate Bill 24-230, marks the first award under the new formula grant program created by the legislature and signed by Gov. Jared Polis, representing the largest single investment CTE, a state-owned business housed within the Colorado Department of Transportation, will make for Fiscal Year 2026.

“I signed SB24-230 to protect our clean air and increase transportation options for Coloradans, and now Coloradans are seeing the benefits," the governor said. "Coloradans want more transportation options that get us where we want to go, saving time and money, while reducing traffic and pollution. Thanks to this important law, Coloradans along busy bus routes will see increased service."

The agreement signals an expanded partnership between the state and RTD. In a move to directly support RTD’s June 7, 2026, service changes, CTE and CDOT expedited the execution of this grant at RTD’s request. This rapid turnaround underscores a shared commitment to addressing RTD’s current fiscal challenges by providing immediate, tangible financial support to Colorado’s transportation system.

“Providing public transit services is more costly per revenue mile than it ever has been, and that fact is not unique to RTD,” said RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson. “The agency recognizes the limits that are inherent in its existing funding sources, and I am appreciative of the continued collaboration with the state that has brought us to this point. Collaborations like these will only be more important as RTD partners with the communities it serves to provide the services that customers need.”

CDOT Executive Director and CTE Board Member Shoshana Lew said the agreement was a testament to agencies cooperating across different levels of government.

“We know that frequency and reliability are critically important factors when people choose how to get to where they need to go,” Lew said. “Investing in transit running more often can help riders have more choices as they navigate their lives, and can make transit a viable option for more Coloradans.”

By law, the SB24-230 funding is dedicated to the expansion and restoration of transit services. RTD has identified several high-priority areas where these funds will be immediately applied to increase frequency, launch new routes and restore services that have been dormant for several years. Key service improvements funded by this grant include:

Frequency Increases and Pattern Revisions: Routes 1E/44 (ART Shuttle), 37, LD3/287, the 16th Street FreeRide, and 21E

Service Extensions: Expansion of Route 19 to serve more destinations

Reinstatement of Service: Bringing back Routes 53 and 80 to restore vital neighborhood connections

New Regional Connectivity: A brand-new route connecting Longmont directly to Denver International Airport

High Volume Event Support: Dedicated resources for during high-volume events in order to help manage congestion during major stadium and city events

The SB24-230 Formula Program is a centerpiece of Colorado’s strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The program is funded by revenues generated by the state’s Oil and Gas Production Fee, specifically designed to reinvest in sustainable transportation and rail infrastructure. Allocations for transit agencies across the state are determined by a data-driven formula that considers factors such as service area population, ridership levels, transit service statistics and other local zoning policies that support transit-oriented development. In record time, CTE and CDOT worked collaboratively with RTD and the broader Colorado transit community to establish the program’s framework, ensuring funds could be deployed effectively and efficiently to support increased service levels.

“This is a great example of how our state and regional partners are working together to deliver results for Coloradans,” said Craig Seacrest, director of the Clean Transit Enterprise. “By collaborating on important infrastructure and transit projects, CTE and RTD are helping to improve multimodal access, reduce traffic and help meet our state’s climate goals.”

This collaboration between CTE and RTD serves as a concrete example of Colorado’s strategic investment in the future of public transit. By working in tandem, CTE and RTD are not only addressing immediate service needs but also laying the groundwork for a more robust transportation network. CTE and RTD are poised to help maximize the impact of state resources and create a more integrated and accessible transit network for all Colorado residents and visitors.