Newport Beach Plastic Surgeon Releases Book That Challenges Everything People Think They Know About Facelifts

Aging on Your Terms by Newport Beach plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Cruise, explores facial aging, identity, and modern deep plane facelift techniques.

Board-certified plastic surgeon explains how the face ages, when to consider intervention, and what modern deep plane facelift results actually look like.

Modern facial rejuvenation isn't cosmetic surgery in the traditional sense. It's identity surgery. When it's done right, it doesn't change who someone is. It gives them back the face they recognize.” — Dr. Joseph Cruise

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Joseph Cruise, an award-winning, board-certified plastic surgeon and deep plane facelift specialist based in Newport Beach, California, today announced the release of his debut book, Aging on Your Terms, now available on Amazon in Kindle and paperback editions.

The book addresses what Dr. Cruise calls the Mirror Identity Gap — the moment when a person's outward appearance begins to drift away from the identity they still feel on the inside.

"I've had the same conversation thousands of times in consultation," said Dr. Cruise. "Someone sits across from me — accomplished, energetic, clearly still in the middle of their life — and says, 'I know this sounds vain, but I don't look like myself anymore.' It doesn't sound vain. It never has. I wrote this book because that moment deserves a real answer."

Aging on Your Terms covers the full landscape of facial aging and rejuvenation, including the structural science of how the face changes over time, why early facelift techniques produced unnatural results and why modern deep plane approaches look nothing like the procedures of the past, how to assess personal timing for intervention, and the cost conversation most surgeons never initiate with patients.

The book also includes a free aging assessment for readers — a personalized tool that helps individuals understand where they are in the facial aging process and what, if anything, would make sense to consider.

Dr. Cruise has performed thousands of facial rejuvenation procedures over a 20-year career and is known for his multi-directional deep plane facelift technique, which addresses the deeper structural layers of the face rather than simply tightening the skin.

"Modern facial rejuvenation isn't cosmetic surgery in the traditional sense," said Dr. Cruise. "It's identity surgery. When it's done right, it doesn't change who someone is. It gives them back the face they recognize."

Aging on Your Terms is available now on Amazon in Kindle and paperback. For more information, visit AgingOnYourTermsBook.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.