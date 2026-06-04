Ra Pay AI Powers the First CLI AI Agent Payment in the Insurance and Reinsurance Industry

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Ra Pay AI today announced it has executed the first command-line AI agent payment for a regulated insurance company.

Ra Pay couldn't be happier to have executed the first CLI AI agent payment in insurance with Tabit. AI agent payments and reinsurance are huge markets, and we’re just getting started.” — Ethan Gilmore, founder of Ra Pay AI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ra Pay AI settles a live AI agent payment for Tabit Insurance , — the first such transaction by a regulated (re)insurerRa Pay AI, the world’s first CLI-native AI agent payment primitive, today announced it has settled the first command-line AI agent payment executed for a regulated insurance company in the $500 billion (re)insurance sector. The transaction was completed with Tabit Insurance, the first (re)insurance company to hold its entire regulatory capital in Bitcoin.This milestone establishes two industry firsts on a single rail: the first payment primitive purpose-built for AI agents operating from the command line, and the first instance of an AI agent payment executed for a regulated (re)insurer.A convergence now in productionWhile much of the market continues to question whether AI agents can safely transact, Ra Pay AI and Tabit Insurance have demonstrated a compliant, production-grade implementation. Ra Pay redefines how value moves between machines, while Tabit redefines how (re)insurance capital is structured. Together, they connect AI, blockchain-based capital, and institutional (re)insurance into a single operational flow.Ra Pay enables AI agents to execute compliant payments directly from the terminal, with human-in-the-loop authorization and integrated compliance controls. Tabit is a next-generation (re)insurance platform that aims to enable institutional and individual BTC holders to generate uncorrelated, risk-adjusted returns by providing risk capital to the global (re)insurance market. Both platforms are natively designed for their environments, rather than adapted from legacy infrastructure.Why the terminal mattersRa Pay’s core thesis is straightforward: AI agents operate from the command line, not the browser. Payments designed for browser-based workflows introduce unnecessary inefficiencies and security risks when applied to agent-driven payments.CLI-native payments offer materially improved performance and security characteristics. They can be up to 40 times more token-efficient than browser-based approaches and significantly reduce prompt-injection attack surfaces. For institutions, this translates directly into lower operating costs and improved security at scale.Two large markets convergingThe opportunity sits at the intersection of two rapidly evolving massive markets:Gartner forecasts that AI agents will intermediate more than $15 trillion in B2B spending by 2028, with the majority of transactions becoming agent-driven.The global (re)insurance market is approximately $500 billion today and is projected to exceed $1 trillion within the decade, within a broader insurance market generating over $7 trillion in annual premiums.Core insurance and (re)insurance workflows, including premium collection, claims payouts, broker commissions, retrocession, and inter-agent settlement, are structurally well-suited for AI agent intermediation.This transaction represents the first instance of those flows being executed on a CLI-native payment rail purpose-built for AI agents.Ethan Gilmore, Founder of Ra Pay AI, said, "Ra Pay couldn't be happier to have executed the first CLI AI agent payment in insurance with Tabit. AI agent payments and (re)insurance are huge markets, and we’re just getting started."Stephen Stonberg, Tabit Insurance, CEO and Co-Founder added "Tabit was built as a next-generation (re)insurer, bringing together insurance, Bitcoin and institutional capital markets. Executing this CLI-native AI agent payment with Ra Pay AI is a natural next step and it shows our commitment to integrate AI into our core business."About Ra Pay AIRa Pay AI is the world’s first CLI-native AI agent payment primitive, enabling compliant payments executed directly from the command line. Built specifically for AI agent native workflows, Ra Pay uses the terminal as a distribution mechanism and payment network for AI agents, with human-in-the-loop authorization for all payments. Learn more at rapay.ai.About TabitTabit is a next-generation (re)insurance platform that enables institutional and individual BTC holders to generate uncorrelated, risk-adjusted returns by providing risk capital to the global (re)insurance market. The company operates under a regulated framework using a segregated cell structure to optimize capital efficiency and risk management. Learn more at tabitinsurance.com.For more information, visit [rapay.ai]( https://rapay.ai ) or send an email to contact@rapay.ai

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