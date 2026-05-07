Winners Announced for 2026 Cream of the Crop Awards

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop Awards. This contest recognizes K-12 school districts and early care centers that show outstanding leadership in promoting and serving Minnesota grown and raised foods.

This year’s winners have earned the title of Cream of the Crop in their respective categories:

School District of the Year: Hutchinson Public Schools

Family Daycare of the Year: Young Family Childcare (Hutchinson, MN)

“Currently we purchase local foods from 31 farms and businesses—everything from fresh produce to grains and meats,” said Child Nutrition Director with Hutchinson Public Schools, Lesli Mueller. “The use of local foods really comes to life in the scratch meals we prepare for students throughout each month.” In addition to featuring local food in meals, the district also has indoor hydroponic growing systems in two schools, as well as a school farm with an acre dedicated to vegetable production, featuring a newly added high tunnel to extend the growing season.

At Young Family Childcare in Hutchinson, owner Jillayne Young incorporates hands-on learning through gardening, with children helping to plant, water, and harvest fresh produce. Their local food sourcing efforts are supported by the MDA’s Local Tots Cost-Share program, which helps offset the cost of purchasing Minnesota-grown foods. “We were able to purchase a large amount of locally raised ground beef from just 10 miles away for our weekly meals,” said Young. “The kids’ favorite ways to enjoy it are meatballs, sloppy joes, lasagna, tacos, meatloaf, and beef stroganoff.”

In addition to the top awards, several schools and daycare providers were recognized with Outstanding in the Field Honors at three levels:

Golden Drumstick Honors

Morris Area Schools

ISD 196 – Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley

Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center (Bemidji, MN)

Roseville Area Schools

Cannon Falls Area Schools

Little Skeeters Daycare (Bagley, MN)

Silver Squash Honors

St. Croix Preparatory Academy (Stillwater, MN)

Becker Public Schools

Holdingford Public Schools

New Ulm Area Catholic Schools

Brandy’s Daycare (Marshall, MN)

Bronze Berry Honors

Columbia Heights Public Schools

Robbinsdale Area Schools

“These schools and childcare providers should be proud of the work they’re doing. Not only are they serving great food but they’re helping kids understand where it comes from, building stronger connections to Minnesota agriculture every day,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “We’re seeing firsthand how farm to school is creating new opportunities for Minnesota farmers, from produce to locally raised proteins like beef and turkey. That’s a win for our farmers, our kids, and our communities.”

New this year, applicants had the opportunity to nominate a Minnesota Grown producer that has been an outstanding partner in their farm to kids efforts. From those nominations, Country Blossom Farm was selected as the 2026 Producer Appreciation Pick. In her nomination, Jeanine Bowman, Food Service Director at Morris Area Schools, highlighting their strong partnership. “Troy and Tracy Heald are so easy to work with and produce fantastic apples,” said Bowman. “Our second graders visit their farm every October and bring apples back for our Great Apple Crunch Day. The students are so excited knowing they picked the apples themselves. Country Blossom Farm is just great to partner with, and I look forward to many years working with them.”

Cream of the Crop Awardees were selected based on their demonstrated commitment to local sourcing, including how they incorporate Minnesota-grown foods into meals, educate students about where their food comes from, and engage families and communities through hands-on learning and events. Learn more about the Cream of the Crop Awards on the contest website.

Minnesota Grown is a program of the MDA that promotes products grown and raised in Minnesota. The program has connected consumers with local farmers, farmers’ markets, and other producers of agricultural products for over 40 years. Development of the Minnesota Grown Cream of the Crop Awards was supported by a Patrick Leahy Farm to School Grant from the USDA.

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Media Contact

Nikki Warner, MDA Communications

651-238-7909

Nikki.Warner@state.mn.us