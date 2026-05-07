Zeal to Exhibit at 2026 ASA Staffing Law & Compliance Conference

The organization aims to bring AI contract support to SLCC26 as staffing firms face growing pressure on audit readiness, worker classification, and compliance.

Change is accelerating in the staffing compliance landscape. The ASA has been instrumental in bringing our community together to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and navigate that change as one.” — Matthew Solé, CEO and Founder of Zeal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeal , a contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform designed for staffing organizations, announced that it will exhibit at the 2026 ASA Staffing Law & Compliance Conference (SLCC26), taking place May 7-8 in Washington, D.C. Attendees can visit Zeal at Booth 310 to learn how staffing firms are using the platform to strengthen contract oversight, improve compliance visibility, and streamline audit preparedness.Hosted by the American Staffing Association, the ASA Staffing Law & Compliance Conference is the staffing industry’s leading event focused exclusively on legal, regulatory, and compliance issues affecting workforce organizations. This year’s conference agenda includes discussions on artificial intelligence in recruiting, worker classification risk, employer-of-record (EOR) compliance, and evolving federal and state regulatory requirements.As staffing firms adopt new technologies across recruiting, clinician engagement, and vendor management workflows, contract governance has become a growing operational priority. Industry concerns around worker classification, AI-enabled staffing models, and evolving regulatory standards continue to increase pressure on legal and operations teams to maintain accurate and enforceable documentation.Zeal integrates AI capabilities into its CLM platform to assist legal and compliance professionals with risk identification, contract review, and document analysis. The company positions AI as a support layer that increases operational efficiency while preserving legal oversight and decision-making.Zeal’s staffing clients include Mitchell Martin, Peak, and Aditi Consulting. In a published customer case study, Mitchell Martin reported a 193% increase in contract processing volume after implementing the Zeal platform.Conference attendees can meet with the Zeal team throughout SLCC26 for product demonstrations and discussions on staffing compliance, contract operations, and audit readiness.About ZealZeal is a contract lifecycle management platform designed for staffing organizations and compliance-driven industries. Founded in 2019 by Matthew Solé and backed by AngelPad, Zeal helps legal, compliance, and operations teams centralize contract management, improve visibility into contractual obligations, and maintain audit readiness across the organization. The company serves clients in staffing, entertainment, financial services, and other regulated sectors.

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