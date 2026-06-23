Glamour by Krystal Beauty Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Beauty Spas

Glamour by Krystal Beauty wins the 2026 Canadian Choice Award for excellence in luxury spa services and advanced skincare in Sudbury.

This award is a meaningful recognition of the passion, dedication, and care our team brings to every guest experience.” — Kim Bui

SUDBURY, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes Glamour by Krystal Beauty as a 2026 award winner in the Beauty Spas category, celebrating its leadership in luxury self-care, advanced skin treatments, and elevated client experiences.Founded in 2017 and based in Sudbury, Glamour by Krystal Beauty is a premium, full-service spa offering a wide range of services, from luxurious head spa experiences to advanced, results-driven skin treatments powered by cutting-edge technology. The spa caters to modern clients who seek more than traditional beauty services, delivering personalized experiences that prioritize relaxation, visible results, and overall well-being.What sets Glamour by Krystal Beauty apart is its seamless blend of advanced technology, artistry, and genuine care. Each service is thoughtfully designed to create a sanctuary where clients can recharge, feel valued, and achieve meaningful, confidence-boosting results. Guided by the values of integrity, excellence, and kindness, the team is committed to redefining self-care within a refined and welcoming environment.“This award is a meaningful recognition of the passion, dedication, and care our team brings to every guest experience,” said Kim Bui, CEO of Glamour by Krystal Beauty. “It reflects our commitment to delivering not only exceptional results but also a space where clients feel valued, supported, and truly cared for. For our team, it is both an honour and a motivation to continue raising the standard of beauty, wellness, and self-care in our community.”Winning the Canadian Choice Award has strengthened the spa’s credibility and elevated its visibility within the Sudbury community, attracting new clients while deepening relationships with its loyal customer base. The recognition has also inspired the team to continue delivering high-quality, results-driven experiences and to push the boundaries of what a modern spa can offer.Beyond its services, Glamour by Krystal Beauty plays a meaningful role in the community by creating a space where individuals can prioritize their well-being and feel empowered in their daily lives. The business also contributes to the local economy by creating career opportunities, particularly for women, while fostering a culture rooted in inclusiveness, connection, and support.Over the past year, the company has experienced significant growth, evolving into a leading destination for both luxury self-care and advanced skin solutions in Sudbury. Key milestones include expanding service offerings, introducing innovative technologies, and enhancing the overall client experience across its locations.Looking ahead, Glamour by Krystal Beauty is focused on continued innovation, expanding its advanced treatment offerings, and further strengthening its position as a leader in beauty, wellness, and technology. With a clear vision for growth, the company remains dedicated to elevating the standard of premium spa experiences while building a strong, supportive team and deepening its impact within the community.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community impact. Glamour by Krystal Beauty’s recognition reflects its commitment to empowering clients, advancing the beauty industry, and creating meaningful, lasting experiences.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Glamour by Krystal BeautyGlamour by Krystal Beauty is a women-founded, full-service spa based in Sudbury, Ontario, offering a range of luxury beauty and wellness services alongside advanced, technology-driven skin treatments. Founded in 2017, the company is dedicated to providing personalized, results-oriented experiences in a refined and welcoming environment. With a focus on confidence, connection, and care, Glamour by Krystal Beauty continues to redefine modern self-care for its clients and community.Glamour by Krystal Beauty Social LinksFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/krystalbeautyspa/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/glamourbykb/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/krystalbeautychelmsford/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/krystalbeautyspa/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glamourbykrystal/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GlamourbyKrystalBeauty TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@glamourbykrystalbeauty

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