Matt’s Patates Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Food Trucks Category

Matt’s Patates wins the 2026 Canadian Choice Award, celebrated for quality, customer experience, and community impact in Gracefield, QC.

Winning the Canadian Choice Award is a meaningful milestone for us and a strong validation of the work that goes into every aspect of the business, from food quality to customer experience.” — Mathieu Higginson-Loyer

GRACEFIELD, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award is proud to announce Matt’s Patates as a 2026 award winner, recognizing the business for its outstanding quality, customer experience, and growing impact within the local community.Founded in 2025 and based in Gracefield, Matt’s Patates has quickly established itself as a standout seasonal destination in the Outaouais region. Specializing in classic casse-croûte fare, the quick-service restaurant offers a menu built around fresh-cut fries, poutine, burgers, and hot dogs, combining traditional Québécois flavours with a modern, brand-driven approach.Unlike a typical roadside stand, Matt’s Patates is intentionally positioned as a lifestyle-oriented food brand, delivering not just high-quality comfort food but a memorable and welcoming dining experience. With a strong emphasis on consistency, speed, and atmosphere, the business has become known for its signature “come for the poutine, stay for the vibe” identity.“Winning the Canadian Choice Award is a meaningful milestone for us and a strong validation of the work that goes into every aspect of the business, from food quality to customer experience,” said Mathieu Higginson-Loyer, President of Matt’s Patates, “As a community-driven casse-croûte, this recognition reflects the support and loyalty of our customers, as well as the dedication of our team behind the counter each day.”The award highlights Matt’s Patates’ elevated approach to classic comfort food. By focusing on product quality, curated menu options, and a strong brand identity, the business has redefined expectations for what a local casse-croûte can offer, particularly in smaller markets.Since receiving the recognition, Matt’s Patates has seen increased visibility and engagement, attracting both new visitors and returning customers. The award has strengthened the brand’s credibility within the region and helped position it as a must-visit destination during the spring and summer seasons.“More than an award, it reinforces our commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality food while continuing to raise the standard for what a local casse-croûte can be,” said Colin Higginson-Loyer, Vice-President.Beyond its menu, Matt’s Patates plays a meaningful role in the Gracefield community. As a seasonal gathering place, it offers an environment where residents and visitors can connect and create shared experiences. The business also contributes to the local economy through job creation and increased regional activity.Community involvement is a core part of the company’s identity. Matt’s Patates regularly supports local schools and youth organizations through donations and initiatives, and hosts inclusive events such as its free annual haunted house, which has become a highlight for families in the area.Looking ahead, Matt’s Patates is focused on continued growth while maintaining its commitment to quality and community. Planned upgrades to its facilities and the introduction of new technology aim to enhance both efficiency and customer experience. The business is also preparing to expand its reach through the launch of a mobile food truck, bringing its signature offerings to new locations and events across the region.The Canadian Choice Award recognizes businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community impact. Matt’s Patates’ recognition reflects its dedication to quality, experience, and its growing role as both a local favourite and an emerging regional brand.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Matt’s PatatesFounded in 2025 and based in Gracefield, Quebec, Matt’s Patates is a seasonal quick-service restaurant specializing in classic casse-croûte cuisine. Known for its fresh-cut fries, poutine, burgers, and welcoming atmosphere, the business combines traditional comfort food with a modern, brand-focused approach. Deeply rooted in the community, Matt’s Patates is committed to delivering consistent quality, creating memorable customer experiences, and supporting local initiatives.Matt’s Patates Social LinksWebsite: https://mattspatates.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563527384363 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mattspatatesinc/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@mattspatatesinc

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