Indy-Based Firm is Advising Brands To Better Connect with Fans, Unlock More Value Sports Sponsorships

Bradley and Montgomery has launched a new sports division

Bradley and Montgomery launches new sports division, new proprietary tools to help brands measure sports sponsorship ROI

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent creative agency Bradley and Montgomery (BaM) has launched BaM Sports, a new division aiming to help brands get more return from their sponsorship investments. Headquartered in Indianapolis, BaM Sports offers clients a new view of how to approach sponsorships beyond traditional impression metrics with its proprietary Magnetic Score sponsorship diagnostic tool, and Fan Identity Intelligence.

Headed by CEO Mark Bradley and President Laurie Schneider, the addition of BaM Sports to the city’s sports ecosystem will help brands in Indianapolis, and across the nation, maximize their sports partnerships.

“For too long, sponsorship has been treated as visibility alone: a logo on a jersey or a sign on the Jumbotron,” Schneider said. “After 20-plus years working with brands, and as a lifelong sports fan myself, I understand how deeply fans invest emotionally in their teams. Brand exposure without strategy rarely delivers results. This perspective shapes how we approach strategy for our clients. Real value comes from understanding how fans currently perceive the brand and knowing the fan’s identity beyond standard demographics. Then using these insights to develop a sponsorship strategy that drives brand growth.

The agency was founded in the city in 1999, and founders Mark Bradley and Scott Montgomery are graduates of the Herron School of Art in Indianapolis. Bradley views BaM Sports’ location in the heart of Indianapolis as an advantage for brands and sports organizations to improve how they tangibly measure partnerships and connect with fans in relevant, impactful ways.

“Indianapolis is where BaM was born, and it’s where our love of sport, creativity and culture first

intersected,” said Bradley. “Indianapolis doesn’t just host sports - it honors them. That makes it the perfect place to build work that respects what fans truly love,” he said.

BaM Sports’ new proprietary Magnetic Score measures four brand dimensions across the sponsorship fanbase: recognition, understanding, trust and consideration. The tool’s metrics reveal how a particular brand is resonating with its fan and how strong or weak any of those four dimensions are.

BaM Sports synthesizes industry-leading fan data into our proprietary Fan Identity Intelligence for each fanbase – delivering deep insights into the behaviors, passions, rituals and local community dynamics that shape fandom at the team level.

“We have found insights that impact how brands should think about their sponsorship spend,” Bradley said. “For example, branded experiences at Colts or Pacers games have a 32% greater impact on core KPIs like consideration, engagement and purchase intent over traditional placements like the Jumbotron, LED/static boards, or even naming rights.”

The Magnetic Score and Fan Identity Intelligence inform the creation of a sponsorship playbook – actionable steps to drive better fan connection and impactful growth.

“Sports are one of the most powerful platforms for shaping culture, but a successful sponsorship requires a strategy built around fan identity and brand understanding,” Schneider added. “When brands build around fan identity, sponsorships stop feeling like logos and start feeling like part of fan culture.”

A Proven Track Record in Sports

With BaM Sports, led by President Laurie Schneider, Bradley and Montgomery builds on its 26 years of creative experience working with global brands including Chase, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, Xbox, VH1, Sony Pictures, Minecraft, and more. The agency has produced sponsorship and activation work across major leagues, teams and events.

BaM has partnered with brands on their sponsorships with teams including the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, FC Cincinnati, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, New York Giants, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New York Rangers, Golden State Valkyries, Tampa Bay Lightning, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, Arizona Diamondbacks, NCAA, NBA, NASCAR, and more.

For more information about BaM Sports, visit bamsports.com.

About Bradley and Montgomery (BaM)

Bradley and Montgomery (BaM) is an independent creative agency based in Indianapolis, Indiana. For over 26 years, BaM has helped brands like Chase, Microsoft, Apple, VH1, Xbox, and others shorten the customer journey by diagnosing and removing the consumer friction that blocks action.

For more information about Bradley and Montgomery (BaM), visit bamideas.com.

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