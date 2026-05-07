Mailboat Jumper Tryouts Return to Lake Geneva, WI June 11

Lake Geneva jumper hops off moving boat onto private pier for mail delivery Lake Geneva, WI Mailboat Jumper Tryouts

Who Can Jump, Deliver Mail and Narrate a Boat Tour?

LAKE GENEVA, WI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Running, jumping and public speaking usually don’t show up in the same summer job description. In Lake Geneva, they do.On Thursday, June 11, Lake Geneva Cruise Line will hold tryouts for its famous mailboat jumper team — the crew members responsible for delivering mail from the moving U.S. Mailboat Walworth to homes around the lake.The position is unlike almost any other in the country. As the boat cruises along its route, jumpers hop off onto private piers, drop off mail and race back onboard before the boat pulls away. The Walworth never stops.The tradition has been part of summers in Lake Geneva for more than a century and continues to draw crowds each year during the popular U.S. Mailboat Tour season.Earning one of the four jumper spots takes more than athletic ability. Candidates also must prove they can entertain passengers by sharing lake history and stories during the tour. As part of the tryout process, applicants will perform a portion of the onboard narration for judges.Only applicants with at least one year of experience working for Lake Geneva Cruise Line are eligible to audition.Mailboat tours begin June 15 and run daily through September 15, departing at 10 a.m. Passengers ride along as jumpers make real mail deliveries to lakeside residents throughout the tour.Advance reservations are encouraged. Tour details and tickets are available at www.cruiselakegeneva.com About Lake Geneva Cruise LineFounded in 1873, Lake Geneva Cruise Line is owned and operated by Gage Marine Corporation. Operating at the Riviera Docks in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, the Cruise Line offers daily boat tours from April through October. In November and December, the Cruise Line also runs a Santa Cruise from its Winter Harbor in Williams Bay, Wisconsin. Choose from a variety of unique sightseeing tours that all provide an up-close view of the beautiful estates that line the shore. There is no better way to experience Lake Geneva than aboard a boat tour with Lake Geneva Cruise Line. Book public tours and private parties at www.cruiselakegeneva.com . Lake Life Begins with Gage.

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