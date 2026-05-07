Custom Legal Marketing Adds ChatGPT Ads to Sequoia AI Marketing Platform

San Francisco, California – Custom Legal Marketing, the law firm SEO and marketing agency serving law firms nationally, today announced that ChatGPT Ads management is now available inside the CLM Sequoia AI marketing platform. The new Ads module appears within the CLM AI Monitor, the tool that has been driving new cases to law firms through ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini.

The integration arrives two days after OpenAI opened its beta self-serve Ads Manager to U.S. advertisers on May 5, 2026. With this release, CLM Sequoia clients can monitor ChatGPT Ads impressions, clicks, click-through rate, spend, cost per conversion, and conversions alongside the organic AI citation data the platform already collects.

OpenAI’s expansion changes the math for legal marketers. The previous pilot required a minimum spend of $50,000 and an introduction through a holding-company agency. The ad manager launch removes the spend floor, adds cost-per-click bidding, and supports conversion tracking through a pixel and the OpenAI Conversions API.

The ChatGPT Ads won’t replace the need for ChatGPT optimization for lawyers, as the ad platform operates seperately from organic ChatGPT citations and recommendations.

“Law firms have been asking whether ChatGPT Ads would matter for case acquisition. The answer is yes, and the time to test is now,” said Jason Bland, Co-Founder and CEO of Custom Legal Marketing. “Because of what we’ve built with our Sequoia platform, we were able to push our first campaigns live less than 24 hours after OpenAI opened the platform.”

The Sequoia integration pulls live data from OpenAI and renders it next to the organic AI visibility metrics CLM AI Monitor already tracks. A firm running ChatGPT Ads can view paid impressions on the same screen as the organic citations the firm earns through SEO and content. The dashboard supports day-over-day trend analysis, campaign-level breakdowns, and conversion attribution. It also feeds the core Sequoia knowledge bank to fast track conversion optimizations on the platform.

CLM Sequoia is the proprietary platform developed by Custom Legal Marketing over the past five years.

The Ads module is included for existing Custom Legal Marketing law firms. Additional ad platform integrations are planned as more AI platforms launch advertising capabilities.

Custom Legal Marketing is a law firm marketing agency built for how clients actually find lawyers today. Founded in 2005, CLM combines award-winning creative with a purpose-built AI platform to help law firms stand out, get chosen, and grow in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.

Custom Legal Marketing

1111 Kearny Street San Francisco, CA 94133

800-789-6451

https://custom.legal/

Press Contact : Jason Bland

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.