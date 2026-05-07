Boston Gynecomastia Specialists establishes itself as the region’s premier dedicated Male Breast Reduction practice

Male Breast Reduction results at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists Male Breast Reduction results at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists Male Breast Reduction at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists

Boston Gynecomastia Specialists is focused on getting gynecomastia off your chest in one day and off your mind forever by providing individualized, expert-level care this condition requires.” — Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For men struggling with gynecomastia in the greater Boston area, finding a surgeon who truly specializes in the condition can be a challenge. The Boston Gynecomastia Specialists was established to solve that problem. Led by highly experienced and board-certified surgeon, Dr. Edwin Ishoo , it was the first and only practice in the Boston metro area dedicated to Male Breast Reduction surgery. Dr. Ishoo developed the ChestSculpt procedure in 2011to focuses on safe and effective Male Breast Reduction and male chest contouring under local anesthesia designed to create an immediate, dramatic and permanent improvement in a man’s chest profile and restore overall balance. Every step of the patient experience, from the first consultation through extensive and highly individualized treatment plan and post-operative follow-up, is designed around one thing: providing men a clear and simple path to achieve their optimal cosmetic outcome and gain confidence in their masculine chest definition and a more balanced appearance.Enlargement of male breast, called Gynecomastia is far more common than most people realize. The condition affects up to 65% of men at some point in their lives. It commonly develops during puberty when glandular tissue enlarges in response to hormonal fluctuations along with excess fat accumulation throughout life, or a combination of both causing the chest to take on a rounder, more feminine breast appearance. For many men, it can be a source of embarrassment and distress from years of self-consciousness, avoiding fitted clothing, and avoiding situations where they'd need to take their shirt off in social gatherings such as a pool party or even intimacy. Despite how widespread the condition is, most men don't know where to turn for help. While lifestyle changes can sometimes reduce fatty tissue, persistent glandular tissue typically requires surgical treatment to achieve lasting chest contouring results. Most men are not aware that surgery is an option. Surgery to correct gynecomastia brings significant improvement in self-esteem and almost every aspect of quality of life,Gynecomastia surgery is increasingly relevant as awareness of the condition grows among men seeking safe and permanent solutions. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, male breast reduction procedures have increased by more than 30% since 2000, reflecting rising demand for effective treatment options. With this growing interest, specialized male breast reduction and chest contouring procedures have been developed to help men address both glandular tissue and excess fat.“Gynecomastia can affect men of all ages, and many patients come in feeling frustrated after trying diet or exercise without seeing change” said Dr. Edwin Ishoo, founder of Boston Gynecomastia Specialists in the greater Boston area adding: “Male breast reduction surgery allows us to precisely remove excess tissue and reshape the chest so men can achieve a more balanced and natural masculine contour that better reflects their body.” Dr. Ishoo added, "Men deserve a place where gynecomastia is the focus, not an add-on or ancillary procedure," said Dr. Ishoo. "Boston Gynecomastia Specialists is designed for one purpose: getting gynecomastia off your chest in one day and off your mind forever by providing a supportive environment and an individualized, expert-level care this condition requires."Dr. Edwin Ishoo is a top-rated gynecomastia surgeon in the greater Boston area who brings decades of experience having successfully completed thousands of male-focused cosmetic and reconstructive surgical procedures, including the safe and effective ChestSculpt procedure for permanent Male Breast Reduction. His approach to Male Breast Reduction combines advanced technology such as VASER liposelection, Power-Assisted Liposuction and precision tissue shaver with cutting-edge techniques such as high-definition liposculpture and precise, minimally invasive, glandular tissue reduction or excision when the case calls for it.Dr. Ishoo believes: “No two patients are the same, and no two surgical plans should be either.” Individualized approach offered at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists matters because gynecomastia presents differently in every man. Some men deal with “puffy nipples” or mild glandular enlargement around the nipple that responds well to a precise shave reduction alone. Others have more significant fatty tissue excess and breast gland enlargement that calls for direct gland removal, liposuction, liposculpting, skin tightening, or a combination of techniques. Dr. Ishoo personally meet with and evaluates every case on its own terms and formulates a treatment and recovery plan that is customized to the individual's medical history, anatomy, severity of the condition, skin quality, lifestyle, realistic expectations and personal goals for the procedure to deliver not just a flatter, but more balanced and natural-looking masculine chest.It's an approach that has made the Boston Gynecomastia Specialists a highly sought-after practice in the New England area. Patient reviews and the numerous posted results consistently point to the personalized care, masculine chest definition, and supportive environment as reasons the center is preferred and top rated by so many. For men searching for the best place for gynecomastia treatment near Boston, the level of specialization and experience offered by Dr. Ishoo and his staff at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists is something most cosmetic surgery practices simply cannot offer.The Boston Gynecomastia Specialists offers surgical treatment for nearly all ages, all grades of gynecomastia, FTM top surgery, revision surgery for patients unsatisfied with prior results, and consultations for men who want to explore their options. The practice serves patients from across Boston, the New England states, and beyond.To learn more or to book an appointment, visit BostonGynecomastiaSpecialists.com

Boston's dedicated Gynecomastia Treatment Clinic

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