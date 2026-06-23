Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. Honoured with 2026 Canadian Choice Award for Excellence in Home Care

Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. is recognized for culturally responsive home care and compassionate support in Edmonton.

Winning the Canadian Choice Award is incredibly exciting for us and motivates our team to continue doing more for the community.” — Bhavneet Verma

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Canadian Choice Award proudly recognizes Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. as a 2026 award winner in the Home Care Providers category, celebrating the company’s commitment to culturally responsive care and community impact.Founded in 2022 and based in Edmonton, Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. provides personalized home health care services designed to meet the unique needs of each client. With a strong focus on cultural understanding and communication, the company delivers care in clients’ own languages, ensuring comfort, trust, and a deeper connection to their roots.What sets Blessing Home Care apart is its client-first approach and its ability to bridge the gap between care needs and available resources. By tailoring services to each individual’s cultural background and preferences, the company creates a more meaningful and supportive care experience for both clients and their families.“Winning the Canadian Choice Award is incredibly exciting for us and motivates our team to continue doing more for the community,” said Bhavneet Verma, Owner of Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. “It encourages us to keep improving, expanding, and striving to earn this recognition again in the future.”The recognition has strengthened the company’s credibility and helped build trust with both new and existing clients. By showcasing the award across its platforms and materials, Blessing Home Care has reinforced its reputation as a reliable and compassionate care provider within the community.As a community-based organization, Blessing Home Care plays an important role in improving the quality of life for its clients. By providing care in familiar languages and cultural contexts, the company helps individuals feel more comfortable, connected, and supported in their daily lives.In addition to its home care services, the company has expanded its offerings by launching a day home program and transportation services, further enhancing accessibility and convenience for clients and their families. These initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to addressing evolving community needs and providing comprehensive support.Looking ahead, Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. is focused on expanding its reach to additional cities while continuing to deliver high-quality, culturally aligned care. With a mission rooted in compassion, inclusion, and service, the company remains dedicated to making a lasting difference in the communities it serves.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across Canada that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community contribution. Blessing Home Care’s recognition highlights its dedication to culturally responsive care and its meaningful impact on the lives of its clients.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd.Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. is an Edmonton-based home care provider offering culturally tailored health care services. Founded in 2022, the company specializes in delivering care in clients’ own languages while respecting their cultural backgrounds and individual needs. With a strong community focus, Blessing Home Care is committed to improving quality of life through compassionate, personalized care and expanding access to essential services.Blessing Home Care and Group Home Ltd. Social LinksTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@blessing.home.care?lang=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BlessingHomeCareGroup Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blessinghomecaregroup/

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