Episode 155: HESD Director and Deputy Director discuss recent Kona low storms

On this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, Honolulu Emergency Services Department (HESD) Director, Jim Ireland, and Deputy Director, Ian Santee, join host Brandi Higa to discuss the department’s response during the recent Kona low storms, the heroism of their personnel, and the resources deployed by the department.

Kona low 2

Photo of the Waialua area, seen from a Honolulu Fire Department helicopter.

In March 2026, consecutive Kona Low storms triggered severe flooding, extensive infrastructure damage, and widespread power outages across O‘ahu, with the North Shore and windward areas bearing the brunt of the impacts. Following the flash flood warning issued on the night of March 19, HESD Deputy Director Santee talks about quickly springing into action.

“At about one o’clock in the morning we got a notification (that) it started getting worse,” said HESD Deputy Director Santee. He goes on to explain on this week’s episode of the One O‘ahu Podcast, “(I) met up with our team that went out and we responded out to the Waialua area. One of our ambulances at the time was being flooded out. So, I responded up with our team there to check up on all of them.”

The ambulance overcome by floodwater was stalled and has since been taken out of service. It is still unclear if the vehicle, which is less than a year old will be able to be repaired. The paramedic and emergency medical technician (EMT) inside the ambulance taking on flood water were not injured.

First responders

The ambulance mentioned above was on its way to an automobile crash when it flooded out and stalled. By chance, that call was canceled due to there being no apparent injuries in the crash. But just a short distance away from where the ambulance became immobile, a family of seven, including young children, was calling out for help as the home they were in was being inundated.

“They went and got them and pulled them out, and they worked with the police department to pull them to shelter until the water receded at that point,” added Deputy Director Santee.

Water levels in the home were reportedly chest high. The patients rescued were treated for hypothermia and were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

HESD resources

Along with HESD’s newly-purchased high-water rescue vehicle, ambulance units were reshuffled and additional personnel were deployed to provide necessary services throughout the island of O‘ahu.

“The Waialua ambulance was running calls until it flooded out at one in the morning and then that crew was out of service,” said HESD Director Jim Ireland. “They did go with the patients in the high-water rescue vehicle to Wahiawā but then that vehicle was out. The Kahuku ambulance was busy- they were out there. Wahiawā was providing backup that area, and then we just shifted ambulances around to meet the needs of the calls.”

Director Ireland goes on to talk about the use of the department’s new hires and EMT students who were put in-place in the case they could be utilized.