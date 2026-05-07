Arkansas House and Senate Announce Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute to Expand Opportunities for Students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Members of the Arkansas House of Representatives and the Arkansas Senate today announced the creation of the Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute, a new initiative designed to provide leadership and civic engagement opportunities for students who were recently denied admission to Arkansas Girls State due to an administrative error.

In recent weeks, members of the General Assembly became aware that approximately 150 students were not accepted into Arkansas Girls State following what has been described as a breakdown in communication and administrative oversight by the Arkansas Chapter of the American Legion Auxiliary. Legislators from both chambers worked in good faith with representatives of the organization to seek a resolution that would allow all applicants to participate.

“Quite simply, these students did everything right, and they should not be left out because of circumstances beyond their control,” said Rep. DeAnn Vaught. “We asked for a reasonable solution so every girl who applied could have this experience. When that didn’t happen, we knew it was important to step up and create another opportunity.”

While the House and Senate considered revoking the use of legislative spaces traditionally provided for Arkansas Girls State, members ultimately determined that such action could unfairly impact participating students.

“Our goal was never to punish students,” said Sen. Breanne Davis. “This is about making sure young women across Arkansas still have a chance to learn, lead, and see how their state government works. We want them here at the Capitol, and we want them to feel welcomed.”

In response, lawmakers are launching the inaugural Arkansas Civic Leadership Institute Day at the Capitol, scheduled for May 26, 2026. The program will offer impacted students a hands-on opportunity to engage with the legislative process and hear directly from leaders across all three branches of state government.

Participants will have the chance to interact with members of the General Assembly, as well as representatives from the executive and judicial branches, gaining a broader understanding of how state government functions.

“This is about turning a disappointing situation into something meaningful,” Vaught added. “These students deserve to be in the room, asking questions, and seeing firsthand how decisions are made.”

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07 May 2026