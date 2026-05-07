Wright-Patterson AFB hosts inaugural All-Star Leadership Day

Over 700 high school students from Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia were invited to Wright-Patterson Air Force BaseonApril 30,for the installation's inaugural All-Star Leadership Day.

Selected by their respective schools fordemonstratingstrong leadership qualities, each student received an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at what happens on base. The event was designed to offer these young leaders a hands-on look at career opportunities in aviation, science, technology, engineering, and math across the Air Force, Space Force, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard.

The Wright-Patterson gathering is part of a broader Department of the Air Force initiative to connect with student leaders in communitiesadjacent tomilitary installations. Following the success of an inaugural event at the 171st Air Refueling Wing in Pittsburgh in 2024, All-Star Leadership Day is being replicated at installations nationwide throughout 2026.

Command Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, Air Education and Training Command, attended the Wright-Patterson event and emphasized the strategic importance of engaging with the next generation andshowcasingthe reality of military readiness.

"Some of these kids are 17, 18, and next year some of them are joining the military," Bickley said. "In six, seven, eight months later, they'll be working and learning how to prepare the world's most lethal airplanes on the planet. They can learn how to guard an installation. This is the future of America right here. This is a great opportunity for us to give back."

Toshowcasethese operational and technical roles, the base provided interactive stations, virtual flight simulators, and physical combat demonstrations. Students also toured staticaircraftdisplays, which included a C-130 Hercules, T-38 Talon, T-1 Jayhawk, and T-6 Texan II trainers. A morning flyover by two F-16 Fighting Falcons near the open hangar doors served as a highlight for the visiting crowd.

For some attendees, the event reinforced commitments already made. Andrew Reis, 17, has completed processing at the Military Entrance Processing Station and is set to enlist.

For others, the day offered a new perspective on post-graduation possibilities. Will Taylor, a 17-year-old from a district east of Columbus, admitted he had not previously considered military service prior to the base visit.

"But I think maybe today I might change my mind," Taylor said. "Most of this stuff is pretty cool and interesting."

Greenon Local Schools student Chloe Vernon, attending as part of a school leadership program, wasdrawn to the aviation displays and the chance to speak directly with Airmen.

"We really didn't know what to expect because our school has never come here and done this, so it's really fun seeing what it’s all like," Vernon said.

Airmenmentors stationed throughout the hangars played a critical role in answering questions and sharing their personal career journeys. Tech. Sgt. Sharnita Lloyd, adevelopmentand training flight coordinator for the 445th Airlift Wing, spoke with students about navigating the pressures of transitioning from high school to the workforce or military.

"The kids don't know what they're able to do if they don't get exposure to what they're capable of doing," Lloyd said. "I want them to have that moment where they feel confident, and it’s events like this that can give them ideas on what to do after high school."

Students interested in learning more about career opportunities in the Air Force and Space Force are encouraged to visit[www.airforce.com](https://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.airforce.com)or download the "Aim High" app.