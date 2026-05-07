U.S. Army Sgt. Devin Dambo leading from the front during Saber Strike 2026

BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND— Saber Strike 2026 is an exercise demonstrating NATO’s ability to rapidly maneuver, integrate modern capabilities and defend the alliance’s eastern flank against any threat. Though for Sgt. Devin Dambo, it is about readiness, responsibility and leadership. Dambo is an M1296 Stryker vehicle commander with Apache Troop, 2nd Platoon, 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment. His unit conducted security operations and prepared for a regimental live-fire exercise. Dambo said his role comes with more than just tactical responsibility. As a vehicle commander, he is accountable for his Soldiers, his vehicle and its weapon systems, all while helping lead from the platform inside the Stryker. “I would say it has its ups and downs, like every other position,” Dambo said, “but it’s definitely a little bit more responsibility.” His interest in mechanized operations is what drew him to the 2d Cavalry Regiment after time in a unit with the 101st Airborne Division out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky. That interest, combined with time spent helping other vehicle commanders and drivers, helped move him into his current role. Dambo, a native of Riverside, California, said he joined the Army to get out, see the world and serve his country. One of the most rewarding parts of his decision has been the people he met along the way. Soldiers from different states and countries have broadened his perspective and introduced him to a wide range of backgrounds and experiences. When asked what advice he would give to someone considering Army service or a similar job, Dambo pointed to the importance of both mindset and physical readiness. “You must be mentally fit and physically fit, because in our line of work, physical fitness isn’t enough. You also need to be mentally strong in order to deal with all the stuff that comes down and anything that changes.” For Dambo, that mindset applies to every mission, task and training event. Whether operating a Stryker in the field or preparing for live fire, he said the standard is simple: “Always be ready.”