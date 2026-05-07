Stateside commissaries offer low pricing on various products during sales weekend May 14-17

By Corporate Communications

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FORT LEE, Va. – If you’re looking for even more savings on popular items, look no further than the Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) “Spring Savings Event” May 14-17.

All 177 stateside commissary locations, including select stores in Alaska and Hawaii, are scheduled to participate. Overseas customers should contact their local stores to see what specific promotions are occurring in their community.

“I can think of no better way for commissaries to support our valued patrons than by enhancing their benefit with even more savings” said Robert Culbreth, DeCA’s acting executive director of Sales, Marketing and eCommerce. “These sales are a wonderful way to acknowledge the great service and sacrifice of our military community.”

Types of products available during the sale include:

· Snacks such as nuts, beef jerky, chips, candy and peanut butter · Luncheon meat · Cold cereals · Beverages (including flavored water), juices, teas, energy drinks and coffee · Baking and canned goods (vegetables, beans, fruit) · Pet food and supplies such as kitty litter · Non-food items, such as paper towels, toilet paper, wipes, body soap, laundry, cleaning products, kitchen and trash bags, and charcoal · Health and beauty products.

Sale products may vary by location. Patrons should also check their store’s webpage or talk with their store manager for any late changes.

“We exist to deliver the best commissary benefit for our eligible patrons,” Culbreth said. “This event allows us to boost the everyday savings our military community members enjoy on a generous selection of quality products.” -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.