Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department extinguishes the competition, named best in DoW

The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Department is on fire, figuratively, after being named the Department of War and U.S. Army’s Best Medium Fire Department for 2025.

“When we found out we won the Army-level, I was happy because our guys have really stepped up and really dedicated themselves through some harder times, and they really dedicated themselves to the department and to each other,” said FS-HAAF Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Gary Flores. “The Department of War-level award was a little bit surprising just because it’s such a higher level of competition.”

The team earned their Army-level recognition earlier this Spring, which automatically advanced them to the DoW Fire and Emergency Services awards. DoW F&ES representatives from the services and Defense Logistics Agency selected nine winners from a total of 41 nominations.

“Earning this level of recognition—especially against such a highly competitive field of nominees—speaks volumes about the dedication, operational excellence, and tireless work ethic of our firefighters and emergency personnel,” said Col. Gabe Weaver, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander in an email to the force. “It is a direct testament to your leadership and the standard of excellence the team brings to the mission every single day.”

Each year, three of DoW's most outstanding fire departments receive recognition for achieving the highest degree of excellence in mission support and fire protection management.

The Fire Department had to submit data on aspects like its call volume and response time, but leadership believes their community engagement helped them stand out.

“We’re really engaged in the community, so part of our big thing is preventing the fire, as opposed to fighting the fire,” said FS-HAAF Fire Department Fire Chief Lee Sisco. “It’s important that we’re out there in the community conducting risk reduction.”

Highlights of the department’s accomplishments include:

Battled a fire on an M113 armored personnel carrier, extricating the crew and containing the fire to the engine, protecting the $8 million combat asset. The department conducted two rescue task force exercises, certifying one instructor and training 200 emergency responders. As part of Fire Prevention Week, the department also produced eight educational videos and seven written articles within five days, reaching an audience of 26,470.

For Sisco, this award is a full circle moment that started almost 50 years ago.

“My father was in the military, and I lived on this post in the 1970s,” he said. “It’s always an honor for me to come back and actually be in the fire department that I lived in when I was a kid. It’s overwhelming to be able to support Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield communities, the Directorate of Emergency Services, and the 3rd Infantry Division. That’s our community, that’s my community, so it’s definitely an honor to do what we do for them.”

There are 89 first responders dispersed across six fire stations who take care of and watch over the 288,000 acres that make up Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield.

“This award is theirs. It’s not mine,” said Flores. “They’re the ones that are in this; I just put the pen to the paper. There would be nothing to write it if weren’t for them.”