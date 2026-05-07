CYS fun festival honors military children

Every year Fort Jackson holds a fun-filled festival aimed at bringing the community together to honor its youngest members.

Children were encouraged to write down their stories at various booths around Patriots Park during the Family Fun Fest held April 24.

It was all part of an annual event held to honor and recognize the sacrifices of military children. This year’s theme was “Tell us your stories.”

“We are honoring our military kids,” said Gwendolyn Jefferson, Child and Youth Services’ Parent Central Services and Outreach director. “Every April we put on this event to honor the resilience of our military kids. Here we have lots of games and giveaways just to show them we appreciate them.

“This is to honor them, and we are very happy about it.”

The Family Fun Fest is one of many community events held throughout the year on Fort Jackson designed to connect the complete Army Family.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Caudillo, with Headquarters, Headquarters Battalion, said “We are dual military and this is important to us because it gives our kids the opportunity to socialize and do fun stuff.”

For him making time for his children is paramount since he and his wife are dual military so much they would drive to post for events like this.

“We actually live 35 minutes from here,” he said. “…. It means a lot to us especially interacting with other families and whatnot.”

Community in the military is “everything” he added. “It’s why we do our jobs. It’s why we deploy. When we say to ‘support and defend the Constitution,’ community is a big part of that. It’s the whole reason we do everything.”

“I think it’s great for them to see other Families,” Jefferson said. “They don’t have to go out they can feel safe here in their own environment. It’s really great to be able to do this here.”

Some upcoming community events include the Weston Lake Opening and the beginning of the Palmetto Falls Water Park season, May 23.

Caudillo added he was especially looking forward the water park opening.

“It’s the only installation I’ve seen with a water park and I’m super excited about it,” he said.