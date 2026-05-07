Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley Offers Puppy Training Support for New Dog Owners in the Lehigh Valley Area
A focused training session helps build confidence, control, and reliable obedience in real-world outdoor environments.
Puppy training options help owners build early foundations for obedience, house training, crate training, socialization, and everyday manners.
The business offers a Puppy Training Consultation for owners who want guidance with early obedience foundations, housebreaking, crate training, socialization, and pack structure. This option gives new puppy owners an opportunity to ask questions, understand early training priorities, and begin creating better routines at home.
Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley also lists puppy-focused training options including an Online Puppy Training Course, a 10 Day Pawsitive Foundation Puppy Board and Train, and a Comprehensive Puppy To Adult Board and Train. These programs focus on early training needs such as potty training, crate training habits, basic commands, confidence building, socialization, leash manners, recall, greeting manners, and place work.
The 10 Day Pawsitive Foundation Puppy Board and Train is structured as an immersive on-leash program where a puppy boards with a professional trainer to begin building a foundation for basic obedience and socialization. The program includes work on sit, down, loose leash walking, come on a 15-foot leash, greeting manners, and place.
In addition to puppy training, Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley provides private lessons, Board and Train programs, dog behavior consultations, obedience training, and behavior-focused support for dogs with reactivity or aggression concerns. The training approach includes owner education so families can continue reinforcing the skills their dogs learn.
Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley serves dog owners throughout the Lehigh Valley area, including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Emmaus, Macungie, Whitehall, Northampton, Palmer Township, Hanover Township, Forks Township, Fullerton, Salisbury, and Phoenixville. Dog owners interested in puppy training support can contact the business by phone or through the website contact form to discuss training options.
About Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley
Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley provides dog obedience training, puppy training support, private lessons, Board and Train programs, behavior consultations, and training for reactivity and aggression. The Lehigh Valley location opened in Allentown, Pennsylvania in May 2017 and serves dog owners across the Lehigh Valley area. The business focuses on helping owners build communication, structure, and practical obedience with their dogs.
Media Contact
Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley
Phone: (610) 770-7158
Email: lehigh@offleashk9training.com
Website: https://www.lehighvalleydogtrainers.com/
Evan Carson
Off Leash K9 Training, Lehigh Valley
+1 571-237-6622
email us here
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