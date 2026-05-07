Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley Offers Puppy Training Support for New Dog Owners in the Lehigh Valley Area

A happy, energetic dog practices movement and focus during outdoor training. A focused training session helps build confidence, control, and reliable obedience in real-world outdoor environments. A confident pup shows calm focus and good manners while enjoying time outdoors.

Puppy training options help owners build early foundations for obedience, house training, crate training, socialization, and everyday manners.

The goal is to help owners understand how to communicate with their dogs, build better habits, and support a stronger relationship from the beginning.” — Evan Carson -President and Founder

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley is highlighting its puppy training support for new dog owners throughout the Lehigh Valley area. The training options are designed to help owners begin building structure, communication, and early obedience during an important stage of a puppy’s development.The business offers a Puppy Training Consultation for owners who want guidance with early obedience foundations, housebreaking, crate training, socialization, and pack structure. This option gives new puppy owners an opportunity to ask questions, understand early training priorities, and begin creating better routines at home.Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley also lists puppy-focused training options including an Online Puppy Training Course , a 10 Day Pawsitive Foundation Puppy Board and Train, and a Comprehensive Puppy To Adult Board and Train. These programs focus on early training needs such as potty training, crate training habits, basic commands, confidence building, socialization, leash manners, recall, greeting manners, and place work.The 10 Day Pawsitive Foundation Puppy Board and Train is structured as an immersive on-leash program where a puppy boards with a professional trainer to begin building a foundation for basic obedience and socialization. The program includes work on sit, down, loose leash walking, come on a 15-foot leash, greeting manners, and place.In addition to puppy training, Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley provides private lessons, Board and Train programs, dog behavior consultations, obedience training, and behavior-focused support for dogs with reactivity or aggression concerns. The training approach includes owner education so families can continue reinforcing the skills their dogs learn.Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley serves dog owners throughout the Lehigh Valley area, including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Emmaus, Macungie, Whitehall, Northampton, Palmer Township, Hanover Township, Forks Township, Fullerton, Salisbury, and Phoenixville. Dog owners interested in puppy training support can contact the business by phone or through the website contact form to discuss training options.About Off Leash K9 Training Lehigh ValleyOff Leash K9 Training Lehigh Valley provides dog obedience training, puppy training support, private lessons, Board and Train programs, behavior consultations, and training for reactivity and aggression. The Lehigh Valley location opened in Allentown, Pennsylvania in May 2017 and serves dog owners across the Lehigh Valley area. The business focuses on helping owners build communication, structure, and practical obedience with their dogs.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training Lehigh ValleyPhone: (610) 770-7158Email: lehigh@offleashk9training.comWebsite: https://www.lehighvalleydogtrainers.com/

Emmaus Dog Trainers ||| OLK9 Lehigh Valley ||| 1 Year Old Lab, Finley

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