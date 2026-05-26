BRANIFF INTERNATIONAL AND SOLAR TIME LTD. ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR EXCLUSIVE TIMEPIECE COLLECTION

An elegant example of the sophisticated quality of Avi-8.com timepieces The excellent craftsmanship of each Avi-8 timepiece mimics aircraft quality standards Braniff International

Braniff International, Braniff International is proud to announce the signing of a new multi-year licensing agreement with Hong Kong-based Solar Time Ltd.

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International, Braniff International is proud to announce the signing of a new multi-year licensing agreement with Hong Kong-based Solar Time Ltd. This partnership will debut a sophisticated line of Braniff-branded timepieces that combine the airline's iconic mid-century design legacy with Solar Time's world-class horological expertise.A Legacy of Aviation and StyleThe collaboration will leverage Solar Time's renowned aviation-inspired brand, AVI-8, to produce watches that pay homage to Braniff’s "End of the Plain Plane" era. These timepieces will feature design elements inspired by historical Braniff aircraft, colors, and logos, specifically tailored for aviation enthusiasts and style-conscious collectors. Jet-set style is featured prominently on the card backs and packaging.Key Partnership Details:• Global Reach: The agreement grants Solar Time worldwide rights (excluding sanctioned regions) to manufacture and distribute Braniff International and Braniff-branded watches.• Strategic Distribution: Products will be available through Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) channels, including Avi-8.com, and the official Braniff Boutique.• Design Excellence: The collection will feature unique, detailed designs that incorporate Braniff branding on the dials, case backs, and packaging.• Timeline: Product distribution is scheduled to commence no later than Mar 01, 2027, with the agreement running through Mar 31, 2029Braniff customers can also access the avi-8.com website by clicking the link below: https://avi-8.com “We are excited to partner with Solar Time Ltd. to bring the vibrant history of Braniff to the wrists of collectors worldwide,” said Collin L. Ice, COO of Braniff International. “Solar Time’s track record with high-profile licenses and their dedication to aviation history through the AVI-8 brand makes them the perfect partner to celebrate our legacy”ABOUT SOLAR TIME LIMITEDFounded in 1977, Solar Time Ltd. is a vertically integrated manufacturer and distributor of high-quality watches. The company operates a diverse portfolio of brands, including AVI-8, Spinnaker, and Thomas Earnshaw, and is known for its "digital-first" approach to global watchmaking.Contact Solar Time Limited: info@avi-8.comABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a large portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates an online travel booking site at www.flybraniff.com , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 50,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in Arkansas.Braniff Airways has funded an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.BRANIFF REPRESENTED BY PERPETUAL LICENSINGBraniff and its Family of Fine Brands are represented by Perpetual Licensing of Los Angeles, California. For more information contact: info@perpetuallicensing.comFor more information: www.braniffinternational.com and www.flybraniff.com Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261Jessica.martin@braniffinternational.com214-233-6473

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