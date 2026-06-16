Boise-area advisor Brittany Gautreau launches Tenacity Wealth Management with a focus on helping navigate 'What’s next'

Brittany Gautreau, CEPA®, founder of Tenacity Wealth Management

Idaho-rooted firm, headquartered in Eagle, aims to help Boise-area business owners and families plan ahead and avoid costly last-minute decisions.

Our clients deserve more than transactional advice. They need a partner who can help them think through the emotional, financial, and lifestyle implications of what comes next.” — Brittany Gautreau, CEPA®, founder of Tenacity Wealth Management

BOISE AND EAGLE, ID, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many business owners, some of the most damaging financial setbacks do not arrive as market crashes. They happen quietly, in the overlooked years leading up to a sale, a retirement, or a handoff to the next generation. That is one of the problems Brittany Gautreau, CEPA®, set out to address when she founded Tenacity Wealth Management, a new independent wealth advisory firm rooted in Idaho and the entrepreneurial spirit of this state.

Headquartered in Eagle, with additional offices in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Bellevue, Washington, Tenacity is built to serve individuals and women in transition, whether they are considering retirement, scaling a business for growth, or preparing to sell. The women-led, women-owned firm is leaning into the Boise market first, where Gautreau has spent her career building relationships with local entrepreneurs and families.

While Tenacity’s approach may feel new, the problem isn’t. Industry data show many privately held companies seek buyers before addressing basic value drivers. Families, similarly, often fail to map out income strategies until after paychecks stop. Those gaps can mean lower sale prices, higher tax bills, and years of added financial strain.

Tenacity’s model is designed to close those gaps early. Clients receive consolidated reporting, a multi-year view of projected income and taxes, and quarterly progress reports designed to make planning ahead feel tangible rather than abstract.

“Our clients have spent years, often decades, building something significant,” Gautreau said. “When they reach a turning point, they deserve more than transactional advice. They need a partner who can help them think through the emotional, financial, and lifestyle implications of what comes next. That’s where we come in.”

The firm works primarily with high-achieving entrepreneurs and families with $1 million or more in investable assets. People who, as Gautreau puts it, embody the same tenacity, kindness, and drive to make a difference that shows up in how they built what they have.

Gautreau concentrates on business owners who are five to 10 years from stepping away from a company, helping them answer the questions that tend to get postponed: Should I sell? Should I grow and sell later? Who is the right buyer? And what will my life look like after the deal is done?

“If you are five to 10 years away from stepping away from your business, that’s the time to start planning,” Gautreau said. “I help business owners figure out what life looks like after they sell: what they’ll do with their time, how they’ll pay their bills, and how they’ll leave a legacy, if that’s important to them. Some of the most painful checks are the ones that never had to be written.”

Tenacity is also deeply tied to the communities it serves — particularly in the Boise area. The firm actively supports organizations including Boise Rescue Mission, Foster & Heart, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, reflecting a belief that real wealth extends beyond portfolios and into meaningful impact.

“We’re building more than a firm — we’re building something that lasts in the community,” Gautreau said. “Idaho has given us so much opportunity, and we’re committed to giving back in ways that truly matter.”

While the work is serious, the team brings a human, relatable approach to wealth management. Outside the office, they can often be found with their families, exploring the outdoors, supporting local causes, or out for a round of golf — the same balance between professional excellence and personal fulfillment they encourage in their clients.

Tenacity Wealth Management marked its official launch quietly in May 2025 and is now expanding its presence across the Boise area and the Pacific Northwest. The independent wealth advisory firm focuses on exit preparation for business owners, retirement income planning, and family wealth transitions. Accounts are custodied with Schwab. Investment advisory services are offered through CreativeOne Wealth, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

Disclosure: Investment advisory services offered through CreativeOne Wealth, LLC a Registered Investment Adviser. CreativeOne Wealth, LLC and Tenacity Wealth Management are unaffiliated entities. Licensed Insurance Professional. We are not affiliated with or endorsed by any government agency, and do not provide tax or legal advice.

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