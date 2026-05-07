University Orthopedics Launches Center for Clinical Optimization to Improve Surgical Outcomes and Reduce Complications

Multidisciplinary model to focus on key health factors, including weight management, blood sugar control, and smoking cessation

When we improve a patient’s health—whether they’re preparing for surgery or simply trying to feel better—we can make a meaningful difference in their recovery and quality of life.” — Dr. Mouhanad El Othmani, Supervising Physician

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for orthopedic procedures continues to rise nationwide, University Orthopedics is advancing patient care with a new Center for Clinical Optimization —a personalized, evidence-based program designed to prepare patients, both surgical and non-surgical, for better overall outcomes.The program emphasizes identifying and addressing modifiable health risks that may make patients ineligible for much-needed orthopedic procedures, including joint replacement and spine surgery. By optimizing factors such as bone health, chronic disease management, smoking cessation, mobility, and overall physical condition, providers aim to reduce complications, shorten recovery times, and enhance long-term results.“Clinical optimization allows us to take a proactive approach to patient care,” said Dr. Mouhanad El Othmani , a surgeon with UOI’s Joint Replacement Center and one of the program’s supervising physicians. “When we improve a patient’s health—whether they’re preparing for surgery or simply trying to feel better—we can make a meaningful difference in their recovery and quality of life.”WATCH: Center for Clinical Optimization Explained » The initiative reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward preoperative optimization, as studies show that unmanaged conditions—such as diabetes, obesity, smoking, and osteoporosis—can increase the risk of surgical complications and delay healing.University Orthopedics’ multidisciplinary model includes coordinated care among physicians, rehabilitation specialists, and other providers to develop personalized optimization plans. These may involve targeted therapies, including nutrition and weight loss programs; smoking cessation programs; strength and conditioning programs; medication management; and patient education.Healthcare systems across the country are increasingly adopting similar strategies as they seek to improve outcomes, reduce hospital stays, and lower overall costs associated with orthopedic procedures.University Orthopedics officials say the program is part of a continued effort to enhance patient safety and deliver more predictable surgical results.For more information, visit: https://universityorthopedics.com/clinicaloptimization/ About University OrthopedicsUniversity Orthopedics (UOI, universityorthopedics.com), with clinic locations in Rhode Island (Cranston, Cumberland, East Greenwich, East Providence, Johnston, Providence, Middletown, North Providence, and Westerly) and Massachusetts (Mansfield, North Easton, Plymouth, and Raynham), is a regional center for orthopedics, sports medicine, and rehabilitation. UOI includes more than 70 board-certified orthopedic, fellowship-trained musculoskeletal, and sports medicine physicians. These specialists are faculty members of the Department of Orthopaedics at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, teaching medical students, orthopedic residents, and fellowship sub-specialty surgeons.

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