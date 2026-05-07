11TH ANNUAL HAITI INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION DEADLINE MAY 18 - HONORING HAITIAN FLAG DAY

HIFF - HAITI INT'L FILM FESTIVAL.Logo Flyer.HAITI INT'L FILM FESTIVAL 2026

HIFF Also Prepares To Launch New Mentorship Initiatives

Filmmakers, writers, artists, and scholars have made tremendous contributions to culture and awareness that have positively impacted the independence of Haiti and the African Diaspora” — HIFF Executive Director Jacquil Constant

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submissions for the 11th Annual Haiti International Film Festival are currently open and the curtain will close on entries May 18 in honor of Haitian Flag Day. Founded in 2015 by award-winning documentary filmmaker, cultural advocate and cinema professor Jacquil Constant, the festival seeks to subvert Haitian culture erasure on a global scale via an impassioned, grassroots approach to elevating Haitian and African Diasporic voices, stories and powerful contributions to the art of film. The theme for the 2026 festival is “Konnesans: The Art of Knowledge in Haitian Cinema,” inspired by the opportunity to raise awareness about Haiti’s unsung history of powerful thought leaders and freedom fighters, as well as those from other Pan-African cultures.Reflecting the organization’s ethos of mentorship, HIFF is also developing new educational, cultural and networking initiatives to support developing filmmakers. Programs include training resources on tools and trends in filmmaking (ex. webinars on AI with experts, etc.) and a creative retreat for the Haitian Creative Community (writers, filmmakers, producers, and scholars) in Cap-Haïtien, Haiti planned for Q1 2027. Through this, HIFF seeks to create a safe haven for Haitian (and others from the African diaspora) creatives and cultural healing by providing filmmakers access to community, and education around the cultural value of authentic storytelling. And thus, to free themselves from a limitation mentality to reaching their optimal level as creative and business professionals. For updates, please refer to the website.The 11th Annual Haiti International Film Festival will recognize emerging and established filmmakers for such honors as the Best Feature Film Award, Best Documentary Film Award, Best Innovative Film Award, Best African Diaspora Short Film Award, Best Social Justice Short Film Award, and Best Haitian Diaspora Short Film Award.“Filmmakers, writers, artists, and scholars have made a tremendous contribution to knowledge creation through cultural production that has impacted and inspired the independence of Haiti and the African Diaspora,” said HIFF Executive Director Constant. “I am filled with gratitude to all those that galvanized around the Haiti International Film Festival 10 years ago, especially coming off of the best year of the festival yet. The board and I remain dedicated to fostering greater community engagement and visibility of Haiti’s rich history and culture in the industry.”With categories including shorts, features and documentaries, The Haiti International Film Festival offers submission prices ranging from $30-$70. To submit , please visit https://filmfreeway.com/HaitiInternationalFilmFestival for additional details.Key dates for 2026 film festival submissions include:Final Deadline: May 18, 2026Selection Notification: July 18, 20262026 Event Date: August 15, 2026 (in memory of the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck southwestern Haiti in 2021)The Haiti International Film Festival (HIFF) has emerged as the premier platform for Haitian and diasporic creatives — bridging continents, confronting bias, giving voice to the voiceless, and building cultural pride through film. As the nation remains marred by gang violence, political unrest, and global neglect, the festival spotlights the fearless voices reclaiming their narratives and creating space for truth, memory, and justice on screen. The decennial 2025 festival and awards program "Liberty: The Art of Liberation in Haitian Cinema," was hosted by actor Béchir Sylvain (Jurassic World: Rebirth), and attended by Haitian stars like Meta Golding (Ransom Canyon, The Hunger Games franchise) and Jimmy Jean-Louis (Toussaint Louverture, Heroes) who served as award presenters and held a book signing, respectively. Several of the films curated for the 2025 festival were also featured at TIFF, Sundance and Cannes Film Festival.Constant has dedicated his life’s work to elevating and celebrating the contributions of Haitian artists to entertainment and culture. This includes his award-winning documentary, Haiti Is A Nation of Artists (2022), offering an intimate view into the lives of Haitian artists creating transformative work after the devastating 2010 earthquake that ravaged the country. Awards include, 2022 Best Diaspora Documentary Feature, Silicon Valley African Film Festival; 2022 Best Art & Cultural Film Award, Afrik Pan African Film Festival; 2023 Best Film Award Dominican Transnational Film Festival; and 2024 Best Film Award Djarfogo International Film Festival. The film was shown at the Cannes Film Festival through Pavilion Afriques on May 21, 2022.Haiti Is A Nation of Artists has also been highlighted at festivals, museums and universities including: Micheaux Film Festival; Pembroke Taparelli Arts and Film Festival; Roxbury International Film Festival; Haitian Film Series; Duke University; Embassy of the Republic of Haiti in D.C.; Vassar College, The Haiti Project; Grinnell College, Haitian Art & Visual Culture - Film Series; and Pasadena City College, Francophonie and Haitian Cinema, among others. Constant has begun work on his follow-up film, Haiti Is A Nation of Artists – Femmes De Couleurs elevating currently active Haitian women in the arts. He has also been actively supporting Caribbean organizations in the arts & culture by participating in LA 28 planning meetings, representing HIFF as Haiti has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time in 52 years.For more information or interviews please contact:PR for HIFF – cydneysppr@gmail.com# # #

Trailer - 11th Annual Haiti International Film Festival

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