Deisy Suarez-Giles and Henry Giles Release When the Sky Lost Its Colors, A Bilingual Children’s Book

When the Sky Lost Its Colors - English Book Cuando El Cielo Perdió Sus Colores - Spanish

Inspired by Their Real Life Experiences Following the LA Fires, the Children’s Book Offers Families a Compassionate Resource for Trauma & Emotional Recovery.

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, wellness entrepreneur, and celebrity esthetician Deisy Suarez-Giles, alongside her son Henry Giles, have officially released their new bilingual children’s book, When the Sky Lost Its Colors, now available in both English and Spanish under the title Cuando El Cielo Perdió Sus Colores.Inspired by the family’s firsthand experience navigating loss and uncertainty following the devastating Los Angeles fires, the newly released book delivers a heartfelt and accessible story designed to help children process fear, grief, anxiety, and change through imagination, emotional connection, and hope.Written with warmth and emotional honesty, When the Sky Lost Its Colors follows a young child’s journey through a world that suddenly feels unfamiliar and frightening, ultimately discovering comfort, resilience, and the courage to find color again. Through its gentle storytelling and visually engaging approach, the book creates a safe space for children and families to begin important conversations surrounding trauma, emotional wellness, and healing.“After experiencing such a traumatic moment as a family, I realized how difficult it can be for children to express emotions they do not fully understand,” said Deisy Suarez-Giles. “This book was created to help families open those conversations in a loving and approachable way while reminding children that even after darkness, color and joy can return.”More than simply a children’s story, the book serves as a valuable emotional wellness resource for parents, educators, therapists, and communities supporting children through periods of uncertainty or traumatic events. Its themes surrounding resilience, emotional recovery, and mental health awareness are especially timely as national conversations continue around children’s emotional wellbeing and post-traumatic stress.Henry Giles, who collaborated creatively on the project with his mother, helped shape the emotional authenticity of the story from a child’s perspective. “I wanted other kids to know they are not alone when they feel scared or sad,” said Henry Giles. “I hope the story helps them feel better and gives them hope.”Deisy Suarez-Giles has spent years building a respected career in beauty, wellness, and entrepreneurship while remaining deeply committed to community empowerment and holistic healing. With When the Sky Lost Its Colors, she expands that mission into storytelling, creating a project rooted in compassion, emotional education, and family connection.When the Sky Lost Its Colors is now available at WhenTheSkyLostItsColors.com on Amazon and through the official website at.

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