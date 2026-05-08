BroadSat and RSAT Unveil Defense-Grade, AI-Powered Hybrid LEO/GEO Satellite Network to Close the Global Connectivity Gap

BroadSat Technologies

Software-defined multi-orbit platform using Edge AI, RF payloads, and beam-steering deliver resilient broadband for defense, government, &underserved markets.

The unveiling of this AI-powered hybrid satellite network represents a fundamental shift in how global connectivity is architected and delivered” — Aby Alexander, President & CEO BroadSat

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BroadSat Technologies LLC (“BroadSat”) and RSAT Space Inc. (“RSAT”) today announced a strategic collaboration to deploy an AI-powered hybrid satellite-terrestrial network that integrates Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary (GEO) satellites with terrestrial infrastructure to deliver mission-critical, defense-grade connectivity in remote, infrastructure-constrained, and operationally complex environments.The platform is engineered to provide high-performance, resilient broadband to rural and underserved regions, as well as to government and defense stakeholders operating where traditional fiber networks are neither economically viable nor technically feasible. The launch addresses an accelerating global demand for sovereign, resilient communications infrastructure driven by widening connectivity gaps, surging data consumption, and the strategic imperative for assured communications across contested and degraded environments.The collaboration unites two complementary capabilities into a unified, software-defined network fabric:• BroadSat’s Edge AI and distributed CDN platform, enabling localized compute, intelligent routing, and content optimization at the network edge.• RSAT’s RF payload architecture and system-integration authority, encompassing software-defined RF systems, modular payload designs, beam-steering antennas, multi-band frequency agility, and SWaP-optimized (Size, Weight, and Power) platforms engineered for multi-orbit interoperability across LEO, GEO, and terrestrial layers.Together, these technologies form a multi-orbit, AI-driven network architecture that dynamically leverages:• LEO satellites for low-latency, real-time communication and tactical applications.• GEO satellites for high-throughput broadcast and persistent wide-area coverage.• Terrestrial nodes (towers and building-mounted systems) to eliminate coverage gaps and extend network reach into environments affected by terrain, interference, and infrastructure limitations.AI-Driven Resilience at ScaleThe platform introduces distributed intelligence across space and ground networks to:• Extend reliable broadband access to underserved and unconnected communities.• Improve Quality of Service (QoS) for video, telemedicine, and enterprise applications.• Reduce bandwidth costs through intelligent routing and edge caching.• Deliver assured, sovereign communications for government, defense, and critical infrastructure operators.• Enable rapid network reconstitution and continuity of operations in constrained, contested, or degraded environments.By combining satellite reach, terrestrial precision, and AI-based optimization, the network ensures continuous performance regardless of terrain, infrastructure availability, or operational complexity — a capability set increasingly demanded by defense ministries, civil agencies, and Tier-1 telecom operators preparing for the 6G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) era.“The unveiling of this AI-powered hybrid satellite network represents a fundamental shift in how global connectivity is architected and delivered,” said Aby Alexander, President & CEO of BroadSat Technologies. “By combining Edge AI, multi-orbit satellite systems, and intelligent content delivery, we are creating a scalable platform that extends high-performance, defense-grade connectivity far beyond the limits of traditional infrastructure.”“Global connectivity infrastructure is entering a new era defined by performance, flexibility, and resilience,” said Gurvinder Chohan, CEO of RSAT Space Inc. “RSAT brings the RF payload architecture and multi-orbit system-integration capabilities that enable seamless operation across satellite and terrestrial environments — delivering the assured performance that modern defense, government, and commercial networks require.”BroadSat and RSAT will jointly initiate pilot deployments and proof-of-concept programs, with planned expansion across Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific in collaboration with government agencies, telecom operators, defense integrators, and enterprise partners.The collaboration directly supports the evolution of AI-driven connectivity and emerging 6G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) frameworks, positioning the joint platform as a scalable, sovereign-ready foundation for next-generation communications infrastructure.About BroadSat Technologies LLCBroadSat Technologies LLC is a leader in next-generation connectivity, broadcast internet, and Edge AI infrastructure, delivering scalable solutions that integrate satellite, terrestrial, and intelligent edge-computing technologies to bridge the global digital divide. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, BroadSat partners with operators, governments, and enterprises worldwide to deliver high-performance broadband where it is needed most.About RSAT Space Inc.RSAT Space Inc. is an RF payload architecture and satellite-systems integration authority, delivering software-defined RF systems, modular payload architectures, and SWaP-optimized multi-band platforms engineered for multi-orbit interoperability across LEO, GEO, and terrestrial environments. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, RSAT serves government, defense, and commercial customers requiring resilient, high-performance communications in remote and operationally demanding settings.Media ContactsBroadSat Technologies LLCAlicia Martinez, Director of CommunicationsEmail: Press@BroadSatTech.comPhone: +1 (617) 861-3686, ext. 712RSAT Space Inc.Romanjit Chohan, Director of MarketingEmail: roman@rsatspace.comPhone: +1 (514) 947-7662

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