The Energy Savings Group Major Milestone: Serving 6,200+ LA Homeowners & Saving Clients $217 Million in Energy Costs

LA-based energy audit and savings firm celebrates years of growth, client impact, and recognition as a trusted name in home energy efficiency

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Energy Savings Group , a leading home energy audit and savings consultancy serving the greater Los Angeles area, today announced a series of significant milestones that underscore the company's growing impact on Southern California homeowners. The firm has now served more than 6,200 households across the LA region, helped clients collectively save over $217 million in energy costs, and received recognition as one of the most trusted names in residential energy efficiency Founded with a mission to help homeowners take control of their energy bills, The Energy Savings Group provides comprehensive energy audits, personalized savings plans, and ongoing support to households across Los Angeles. With energy costs continuing to rise across California, the company's practical, results-driven approach has resonated strongly with homeowners looking for real, measurable relief."Reaching these milestones is a reflection of the trust our clients have placed in us, and the dedication of our team. Every audit we do, every dollar we help a family save on their energy bill - that's why we started this company and we're just getting started."— Founder & CEO, The Energy Savings GroupKey Milestones at a Glance• 6,200+ homeowners served: across Los Angeles neighborhoods including the San Fernando Valley, Westside, South Bay, and the greater LA metro area.• $217M+ in client savings: generated through tailored energy audits and efficiency recommendations, with average household savings of $1,800 per year.• Industry recognition: as a go-to resource for LA homeowners navigating rising utility costs, solar options, and energy-efficiency upgrades.• Multi-year track record: consistent growth and five-star client reviews, reflecting the company's commitment to transparency and results.As California continues to push toward energy independence and grid resilience, The Energy Savings Group is positioned to play an increasingly important role in helping Los Angeles homeowners reduce their carbon footprint and monthly expenses. The company plans to expand its service offerings in 2026, including enhanced solar partnership programs and a new smart-home energy monitoring consultation service.About The Energy Savings GroupThe Energy Savings Group is a Los Angeles-based residential energy consultancy specializing in home energy audits , utility bill analysis, and customized energy savings strategies. The company serves homeowners across the greater LA area with a focus on practical, affordable solutions that deliver measurable results. For more information, visit www.theenergysavingsgroup.com

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