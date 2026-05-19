BRANIFF X ART OF PLAY ANNOUNCES NEW PLAYING CARD LINE CELEBRATING ALEXANDER GIRARD AND THE END OF THE PLAIN PLANE

Braniff x Art of Play Limited Edition Playing Cards feature an embossed box Braniff x Art of Play Classic Edition playing cards feature the designs of Alexander Girard for Braniff International Braniff International

Braniff announces the launch of its new playing cards celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the introduction of the revolutionary End of the Plain Plane Campaign

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International, announces the official launch of its new line of playing cards celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the introduction of the revolutionary End of the Plain Plane Campaign. The new deck, featuring a “lively performance in every hand”, pays homage to the visionary work of Alexander Girard, the luminary of graphic design who was enlisted in 1965 to reimagine every aspect of the Braniff travel experience. Girard’s work turned air travel into a “lively performance” by introducing vibrant colors and mid-century modern motifs to over 17,000 touchpoints.Design Features include:• Girard Aesthetics: Each card features mid-century modern motifs, lush fabrics, and vibrant color palettes inspired by original airplane liveries and onboard furnishings.• Educational Flair: True to Girard’s original 1960s passenger decks, the cards include playful illustrations paired with phrases translated into Spanish and Portuguese to assist travelers.• Premium Quality: Printed by the United States Playing Card Company, the decks feature custom geometric artwork on high-quality paper stock.• Iconic Branding: The shorthand “BI” logo, designed by Girard to suggest progressive modernity and jet-set style, is featured prominently on the card backs and packaging.“These playing cards harken back to the jet-set era and celebrate Braniff's role as a global tastemaker,” said Richard Ben Cass, Chairman of Braniff International. “Art of Play has perfectly captured Alexander Girard’s joyous approach to design in a collectible that is both a functional game and a piece of aviation history”.The Braniff International and Art of Play playing cards are available in "Classic" and "Limited Edition" color variants. Decks are priced at $18 and can be purchased through the official Braniff Boutique and select curated retailers.Braniff customers can also access the new playing cards by clicking the link below:ABOUT ART OF PLAYFounded by Dan and Dave Buck, Art of Play curates a unique collection of playing cards and puzzles that encourage creativity. They specialize in collaborations with artists to ensure each product is a source of both entertainment and sophisticated art.Contact Art of Play: support@artofplay.comABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a large portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates an online travel booking site at www.flybraniff.com , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 50,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in Arkansas.Braniff Airways has funded an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.BRANIFF REPRESENTED BY PERPETUAL LICENSINGBraniff and its Family of Fine Brands are represented by Perpetual Licensing of Los Angeles, California. For more information contact: info@perpetuallicensing.comFor more information: www.braniffinternational.com and www.flybraniff.com Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261Jessica.martin@braniffinternational.com214-233-6473

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