Region 7 EMS Council Partners with OneDose® to Unify Protocols Across Tidewater and Peninsula

In every conversation, whether it was at EMS World Expo or on calls with your team, I never heard a ‘no’ or a ‘can’t.'” — David Long, Executive Director of the Region 7 EMS Council.

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As emergency medical services continue to modernize, regional EMS systems are looking for ways to harmonize protocols across multiple agencies without sacrificing the local flexibility that frontline providers depend on. The Region 7 EMS Council—formed through the merger of the Tidewater and Peninsula EMS regions in southeastern Virginia— has selected OneDose® to serve as the digital backbone of its new regional protocol system, replacing two separate legacy applications with a single, unified platform.For Region 7, the challenge was uncommon in scope. Two previously self-contained regions, each with its own protocol style and provider preferences, were merging into one service area covering more than 90 EMS agencies. While medication choices aligned roughly 90 percent between the two sides, the way protocols were visually presented—algorithmic flowcharts on one side, cookbook-style narrative on the other—reflected genuinely different provider cultures that needed to be preserved.“What intrigued me the most was the data analytics capability of the application. We’re very excited about what that’s going to do for us moving forward,” said David Long, Executive Director of the Region 7 EMS Council. “It wasn’t something we had ever realized in previous iterations. The platform is very much user-friendly, and the versatility lets us build a regional infrastructure that still allows the independence each region and agency needs.” OneDose ’s tiered protocol architecture allows Region 7 to maintain a single regional source of truth—covering reference protocols, alternate pad placement guidance, needle decompression approaches, MCI plans, trauma PI plans, and restocking policies—while individual agencies retain control over the portion of their protocols that need to remain locally distinct. In practice, an agency can adopt roughly 80 percent of the regional protocols as-is and customize only the 20 percent that reflects its own service profile.Region 7 first connected with OneDose at EMS World, where Long and members of his operational medical direction team had extensive conversations with the OneDose team about the unique requirements of a multi-agency regional system. From there, the onboarding process moved quickly across the region’s agencies.“You guys made it simple with your process,” Long said. “The templated email communications, the walk-throughs, the follow-up emails, the instructional videos—all of those things provided the necessary information for an individual to sign in and walk through the steps to add their personnel and give them access. The biggest challenge on our end was really just identifying the person who was going to be responsible. Once that person had the information, we didn’t hear back about issues or challenges. That’s highly reflective of what you’ve built.”Region 7 is transitioning away from two separate legacy applications previously in use across the region, both of which are sunsetting for the council in the spring. Of the roughly 91 agencies under the regional umbrella, only two have indicated they intend to maintain fully independent protocols, with the remainder onboarding under Region 7’s regional subscription. Agencies that join under the regional umbrella receive discounted subscription pricing, with the option to progress from OneDose Essentials to Premium as their needs evolve.Long pointed to responsiveness as a defining difference between OneDose and the platforms it’s replacing.“In every conversation, whether it was at EMS World Expo or on calls with your team, I never heard a ‘no’ or a ‘can’t,’” he said. “It was always, ‘I hadn’t thought about it, let me look at it,’ or ‘yes, we can do that." For a company that is developing and evolving at the rate of change in today’s market, that speaks highly of the team you’ve put together. The previous platforms struggled to be responsive—they wanted control, and that made the application challenging to use. When you’re evaluating more than just cost—when you’re asking how user-friendly this is for the provider getting up at two o’clock in the morning—an intuitive application without significant pain points wins hands down.”Looking ahead, Long sees the regional rollout as a foundation that can extend further. He believes the Region 7 implementation can serve as a replicable model for the other EMS regions across the Commonwealth of Virginia, with potential to influence statewide consistency of care, medication crossmatch standards, and the kind of protocol-level data analytics that have historically been unavailable to state EMS leadership.Key benefits identified by the Region 7 EMS Council include:A single regional source of truth for protocols, reference materials, and operational plansPreserved agency-level independence within a unified regional frameworkReplacement of two disparate legacy platforms with one user-friendly applicationDiscounted subscription pricing for agencies onboarding under the regional umbrellaData analytics capabilities that surface protocol usage patterns across the regionA streamlined, well-supported onboarding experience for agency administratorsBy adopting OneDose, the Region 7 EMS Council is laying the digital groundwork for a unified southeastern Virginia EMS system—one designed to support both the providers responding in the field and the medical directors and administrators responsible for the quality of care delivered across the region.About OneDoseOneDoseis an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions—from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. For more information, please visit www.myonedose.com

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