Savoury Imports Celebrates 2026 Canadian Choice Award Win in Wholesalers Category

Savoury Imports is recognized for delivering premium specialty foods and exceptional quality to customers in Vaughan.

Winning the Canadian Choice Award has elevated our reputation and created new opportunities for growth and partnerships.” — Christian Filippi

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Choice Award is proud to recognize Savoury Imports as a 2026 award winner in the Wholesalers category, celebrating the company’s commitment to quality, authenticity, and excellence in specialty food distribution.Based in Vaughan, Savoury Imports specializes in sourcing and distributing premium specialty food products for retailers, food service providers, and consumers who value distinctive flavours and elevated culinary experiences. With a focus on carefully selected ingredients, the company has built a reputation for bringing unique, high-quality products to market.Founded on a passion for exceptional food, Savoury Imports stands apart through its hands-on, founder-led approach. Each product is personally selected to meet rigorous standards for quality, authenticity, and flavour, ensuring a consistent and trusted experience for customers and partners alike.“Receiving the Canadian Choice Award is incredibly meaningful, both personally and for our team,” said Christian Filippi, founder of Savoury Imports. “It represents the journey, dedication, and passion that went into building this business from the ground up. This recognition validates our commitment to quality and inspires us to continue growing while staying true to the values that define us.”The award comes at a significant moment for the company, as Savoury Imports celebrates its 10th anniversary. Reaching this milestone reflects a decade of consistency, strong partnerships, and customer trust, making the national recognition even more impactful.Winning the award has further strengthened the company’s credibility within the industry, opening new opportunities for growth and collaboration while reinforcing confidence among its customers.“Winning the Canadian Choice Award has elevated our reputation and created new opportunities for growth and partnerships,” Filippi added. “Most importantly, it has reinforced the trust we’ve built with our customers and motivated our team to continue delivering the quality and excellence that define Savoury Imports.”Beyond its products, Savoury Imports is committed to making a meaningful impact in the community. The company actively supports initiatives such as men’s health organizations, SickKids Foundation, and the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, reflecting a broader vision of success that extends beyond business growth.Looking ahead, Savoury Imports is focused on expanding its product offerings, strengthening its market presence, and continuing to introduce distinctive, high-quality ingredients that elevate everyday cooking and dining. With a strong foundation established over the past decade, the company is well-positioned for continued growth while remaining true to its core values.The Canadian Choice Award honours businesses across the country that demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, innovation, and community contribution. Savoury Imports’ recognition highlights its dedication to quality, trust, and long-term impact in the food industry.A Celebration of Excellence in Canadian BusinessesCanadian Choice Award is a trusted symbol of business excellence across Canada. Each year, it celebrates businesses that stand out for their innovation, dedication, and positive impact, honouring the businesses Canadians know, trust, and support most. The organization is driven by a passion for supporting small and medium-sized businesses and helping them gain meaningful recognition within their communities.With a growing national presence and an expanding vision, Canadian Choice Award continues to evolve its platform to serve both businesses and consumers better. The organization is actively exploring new initiatives aimed at deepening engagement, strengthening community connections, and creating additional opportunities for Canadian businesses to grow and be discovered.About Savoury ImportsSavoury Imports is a Vaughan-based specialty food distributor dedicated to sourcing and delivering high-quality, distinctive ingredients. Founded by Christian Filippi, the company serves retailers, food service providers, and consumers with a curated selection of premium products designed to enhance the culinary experience. Built on a foundation of passion, quality, and strong relationships, Savoury Imports continues to grow while maintaining its commitment to excellence and making a positive impact in the community.Savoury Imports Social LinksWebsite: https://www.shopsavoury.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/savouryimports LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/savoury-imports Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/savouryimports

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