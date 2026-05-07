L2 Aviation Awarded IDIQ Contract by the U.S. Army for M1A2 Abrams Tank

L2 Aviation

The Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Contract solidifies L2 Aviation’s role as a Wire Harness Manufacturing leader beyond Aviation.

CINCINNATI, KY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- L2 Aviation , a global leader in avionics integration, manufacturing, certification, and aircraft modification services, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract from the United States Army Contracting Command whereas L2 will supply wiring harnesses for the M1A2 Abrams Tank.“Being selected by the U.S. Army for this program represents an important milestone for L2 Aviation and validates the strength of the quality systems, manufacturing discipline, and traceability standards we have built over decades in highly regulated aerospace environments,” said Tony Bailey, President and Chief Operating Officer of L2 Aviation. “While this is our first prime contract award outside of aviation, the mission requirements of the U.S. Army closely align with the precision, reliability, configuration control, and compliance standards that are foundational to how we operate every day. We are honored by the trust placed in our team and look forward to supporting the M1A2 Abrams platform and the warfighters who depend on it.”The M1A2 Abrams remains one of the most advanced and combat-proven main battle tanks in the world, combining survivability, mobility, firepower, and integrated battlefield technology into a modern armored platform. Continuous modernization efforts have transformed the Abrams into a highly networked combat system capable of supporting next-generation communications, targeting, situational awareness, and mission-critical electronic architectures required for modern warfare.About L2 AviationL2 Aviation is a full-service engineering, manufacturing, certification, integration, and metal fabrication company supporting commercial, business, military, and special mission platforms worldwide. The company specializes in STC development, avionics integration, connectivity systems, precision manufacturing, wiring harness production, structural and metal fabrication, avionics upgrades, and rapid field support through its Remote Avionics Modification Services (RAMS) team. With a reputation for solving complex technical and operational challenges, L2 Aviation partners with operators, OEMs, and technology providers to deliver reliable, scalable, and mission-ready solutions across the aerospace and defense industries. L2 Aviation makes great airplanes better! Learn more at www.l2aviation.com L2 Aviation Contact:Jacob Vance, Marketing Specialist, L2News@l2aviation.com.

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