Powell Park community garden temporarily closed as precautionary measure

HAMILTON, ON –Effective immediately, the Powell Park Community Garden, located in Powell Park near the corner of Harvey St. and Birch Ave., is temporarily closed as a precautionary measure following the discovery of soil contamination. Based on current information, the risk to residents is expected to be low; however, the City is taking this proactive step to prioritize residents’ health and safety.

Soil testing completed as part of the park reconstruction project identified elevated levels of some contaminants in one sample within the garden area. The City consulted Hamilton Public Health, which reviewed the findings and provided input on potential health considerations.

Consistent with its established approach to managing contaminated soil, the City determined that gardening activities, including planting, harvesting and consuming produce, should not continue until a path forward is determined and implemented.

In the meantime, residents are asked not to enter the fenced garden area or plant, harvest or consume any produce from the site until further notice. The garden has been closed, secured and posted with signage.

The City recognizes this space is an important source of fresh food and a valued community gathering place and understands the impact this closure will have on residents who use it. Garden users and the Powell Park Community Garden Collective are being contacted directly.

The City is working with environmental experts and relevant landowners to determine next steps so the garden can reopen safely. This may include options such as soil replacement or other measures.

Initial next steps are expected in the coming weeks, and updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

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