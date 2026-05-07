Fura Becomes the World's First AI-Powered Roll-Up Broker with Ten8.ai Agents

Freight broker Fura and Silicon Valley startup Ten8.ai have announced a joint partnership and shared early results.

All the companies in the future that need to compete in this space are gonna have to adopt this” — Jeff Dangelo, CEO of Fura

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three months ago, Fura deployed Ten8.ai's AI agents, enabling employees to offload routine tasks to AI. As part of its scaling strategy, Fura is leveraging a new AI-driven approach that allows the company to pursue acquisitions without expanding headcount or increasing operating costs. In March 2026, Fura announced the acquisition of Barton Logistics — its fifth deal to date.

AI agents developed through the Fura and Ten8.ai joint partnership operate across Fura's entire chain of operations: voice agents handle inbound and outbound calls, conduct rate negotiations to identify the best-fit offer, perform fraud detection, and make check calls to verify freight location and cross-reference ETA against real-time road traffic, identifying delays in advance. They also handle inquiries, provide quotes, and deliver real-time shipment status updates. Email AI agents carry out the same functions in written communications. Compliance AI agents automatically review required documents. When needed, AI agents loop in a human, passing along the full conversation context so the employee can seamlessly step into the dialogue.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based Fura is primarily focused on full truckload (dry van, refrigerated and flatbed) transportation. It has more than 550 customers and 16,000 carriers on its platform, which executes over 5,000 shipments per month.

Ten8.ai was founded in July 2025 by Ivan Tsybaev, the creator of Trucker Path — the most popular app for truck drivers in the United States, with over 1 million users. In late March 2026, Ivan Tsybaev came out of stealth mode, announcing on LinkedIn that he had spent nine months building a new startup and sharing Ten8.ai's focus: a voice-AI-first infrastructure platform for AI employees in the $1T U.S. trucking industry that decides which freight to run, negotiates rates, and manages freight end-to-end. It combines a data layer, workflow orchestration, and agent management to automate freight matching and the back-office workflows that follow.

"In the short time that we've been working with Ten8.ai and that we've adopted AI, we've seen a tremendous impact in our business, from profitability and margins to automation. The zero-waste supply chain is not just a tagline for us at Fura. It's actually an attainable goal now with AI. And beyond productivity and task execution, what really stands out is that these AI agents are context-aware. For example, if a carrier brings up politics during a call, the agent can naturally engage in that conversation before steering back to business," said Jeff Dangelo, CEO of Fura.

"Fura was already a well-digitized company. Thanks to their advanced infrastructure, our agents delivered outstanding results within the first month. In any business, it's critical to have a strong approach to data and business process management, and this is especially important when it comes to AI-driven operations. In Fura's case, we were able to achieve margin improvements of up to 77% in specific cases, even outperforming human results under comparable conditions. Agents handling theft and fraud detection also proved highly effective, preventing three cases in just one month. And of course, AI agents scale without limitations, which is a major advantage for fast-growing companies like Fura," said Ivan Tsybaev, CEO of Ten8.ai.

Fura's experienced operators now have access to automated voice and email communications, enabling them to work faster, handle higher freight volumes, and reduce team workload — all without hiring additional staff. This also frees up employees to focus on strategic decisions and building strong client relationships, areas where the human touch remains essential. Through this partnership, Fura has become the industry's first AI-powered roll-up broker, setting a new standard.

"All the companies in the future that need to compete in this space are gonna have to adopt this, and they're gonna drive down the cost per transaction and scale without adding headcount. And I'm excited that Fura is a pioneer in this AI space with Ten8.ai as a partner in order to be the first to do this," said Jeff Dangelo, CEO of Fura.

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