Trimark Hospitality Group Partners with EV+ to Deploy Fully Managed EV Charging Across Seven-State Hotel Portfolio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EV+ , the largest owner-operator of EV charging systems in the hospitality sector, today announced a long-term partnership with Trimark Hospitality Group to bring electric vehicle charging to its hotel portfolio across Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington.Trimark sought a partner that could deliver a premium guest amenity without forcing a choice between competing capital priorities or adding operational complexity at the property level. EV+'s zero upfront capital (Zero CapEx) model resolved both, giving Trimark the amenity guests increasingly expect while placing the commercial and operational management of the program with a partner that has a proven track record of delivering for hotel owners.Meeting Guests Where They're Headed:The move reflects a clear shift in traveler behavior. According to J.D. Power survey data, 82% of EV drivers prefer hotels with onsite charging, "EV charging" ranks among the most-used booking filters, 61% are willing to pay a premium for it, and half cite charging availability as a primary factor in where they stay.Trimark felt this shift directly. "More guests are arriving in EVs, asking about charging, and rewarding the hotels that have it, so we knew it was time," said Hafiz Jiwani of Trimark Hospitality Group. "EV+ stood head and shoulders above other providers because they understand the hotel business. They built the program to deliver against the metrics that matter, occupancy, RevPAR, guest top box scores, and NOI, and strengthen the guest experience without adding work for our teams. Their reputation with other major hotel owners only reinforced that we were choosing the right partner."Purpose-Built for Hotels:EV+ designs each deployment around a property's specific parking layout, guest profile, and local demand, pairing J.D. Power's top-rated Level 2 hardware with industry-leading uptime and reliability. From system design, engineering, and permitting through installation, ongoing maintenance, and 24/7 driver support, EV+ manages every aspect of the program, so ownership and property teams carry none of the operational responsibility.For hotel owners, that distinction matters. EV charging is increasingly a required amenity, but deploying it means standing up what is, in essence, a separate business. EV+'s model is built precisely for that reality, bringing the deployment and operational expertise to run the program at a level most hotel organizations couldn't replicate on their own."Trimark is exactly the kind of partner we built EV+ for, a best-in-class operator that understands what today's guests expect and has the discipline to act on it," said Joseph Schottland, CEO and Co-Founder of EV+. "We're genuinely excited to bring our program to their portfolio. Our model delivers charging as a seamless amenity for guests and a fully outsourced program for property teams, and with an operator of Trimark's caliber, we expect it to be a powerful lever to drive higher occupancy, RevPAR, guest satisfaction, and NOI."The partnership is designed to enhance the guest experience, capture the fast-growing segment of EV-driving travelers, and deliver a high-performing amenity that operates seamlessly at the property level while advancing the broader shift toward a more sustainable hospitality environment.About EV+ Charging: EV+ is a national EV charging owner-operator built at the intersection of commercial real estate, infrastructure, and mobility. With deep expertise in CRE finance, operations, and asset management, EV+ delivers fully managed, zero CapEx programs across the full spectrum of commercial real estate, from hotels and multifamily to workplaces and beyond. Operating across 43 states, EV+ was founded with a single objective: to drive higher performance from its clients' assets, not to sell chargers. Learn more at www. ev-plus.com About Trimark Hospitality Group: Trimark Hospitality Group is a Seattle-based owner, developer, and operator of upscale hospitality properties across the United States. Founded by Al Jiwani, Trimark specializes in branded hotels serving business and extended-stay travelers, with a reputation for disciplined operations and consistently strong guest experiences.

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