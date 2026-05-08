Veterans Guns & Cigars Kicks Off 2026 Series at SOF Week in Tampa, Expanding Nationwide in Military & Defense Community

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Guns & Cigars, a premier networking and marksmanship event series hosted by the Meritorious Foundation, launches its 2026 season at SOF Week in Tampa on Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Pinellas Outdoor Shooting Range. The event brings together military veterans, SOF operators, law enforcement, defense and GovCon executives, business owners, and civilians for a unique blend of competitive shooting and high-value networking.

The Meritorious Foundation is a national veteran network that combines immersive outdoor and virtual experiences, professional engagement, and mentorship programming designed to strengthen opportunities between veterans and industry.

The foundation was co-founded by a military spouse and a Marine Corps veteran who experienced firsthand how strong networks accelerate success, and how added camaraderie directly impacts individuals as they start, grow, and scale their careers and businesses. When the founder’s husband transitioned out of the Marine Corps, it was her network that helped him build his. That experience became the foundation for a broader platform that powers careers, startups, and second acts for thousands every year.

Veterans Guns & Cigars is an experiential event designed to blend structured networking with competitive shooting. Participants engage in both individual and team-based competitions while being intentionally introduced to new connections throughout the day, creating direct business opportunities, partnerships, and professional relationships. Industry partners enabling the mission include FN, Colt, Ruger, Smith & Wesson, Davidson’s, Aimpoint, Mantis, Vortex, Magpul, and more.

To support the next generation of warfighters, active-duty service members attend free of charge. To date, more than 400 veterans have been sponsored to attend Veterans Guns & Cigars at no cost. That level of support is made possible in part by organizations like VetClaims.AI, serving as the National Presenting Sponsor for the 2026 series. As a veteran-owned and operated company and national leader in VA claim preparation, VetClaims.AI has employed more than 200 veterans and supported over 22,000 veterans nationwide.

Veterans Guns & Cigars Tampa is Presented by Rise Real Estate, and kicks off the series with planned events in Wyoming, North Carolina, Missouri, Texas, and additional locations, with further expansion planned for 2027.

The Meritorious Foundation will also launch this summer, Ready, Aim, Empower, a military spouse training program supported by the NRA Foundation, and Veterans, Fishing & Cigars, a mentorship-focused fishing charter program. Each initiative is designed for smaller, more intimate environments that foster camaraderie, connection, and access to resources.

EVENT INFO

Veterans Guns & Cigars Tampa at SOF Week

Sunday, May 17, 2026

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Pinellas Outdoor Shooting Range

3700 126th Ave N, Clearwater, FL 33762

https://meritorious.us/vgc-sofweek

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