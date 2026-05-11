Wellsboro Earns Gold Bird Town Certification, Highlighting Conservation Leadership

Recognition underscores Potter‑Tioga region as a premier destination for birdwatching and wildlife.

WELLSBORO, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visit Potter‑Tioga PA announces that Wellsboro has achieved Gold Certification Status from Bird Town Pennsylvania, recognizing the community’s exemplary work in bird conservation, habitat protection, and community engagement in 2025. With more than 100 Bird Towns statewide, Wellsboro’s gold-level honor places the Potter‑Tioga region among Pennsylvania’s leaders in conservation-focused initiatives.First designated a Bird Town in 2019 by the Pennsylvania Division of the National Audubon Society, Wellsboro has consistently demonstrated a commitment to preserving natural habitats while fostering connections between residents, schools, businesses, and visitors. The Gold-level certification honors Wellsboro’s efforts – from habitat enhancement to education and outreach – to create a healthier environment for birds, wildlife, and people.“Wellsboro’s Gold Bird Town designation highlights the region’s commitment to conservation and immersive nature experiences,” said Colleen Hanson, executive director of Visit Potter-Tioga. “Visitors can enjoy birdwatching, explore wetlands and forests, and support a community that values its wildlife and natural landscapes.”Wellsboro is home to a diversity of birds, including bald eagles, Cooper’s hawks, sharp-shinned hawks, great blue herons, yellow warblers, and more. Birding enthusiasts can explore local trails, wetlands, observation blinds, and guided programs that showcase the region’s ecosystems.Beyond birding, the Potter-Tioga region offers abundant outdoor recreation – from hiking along the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon and Pine Creek Rail Trail, voted 2026 Trail of the Year, to stargazing at Cherry Springs State Park, a designated International Dark Sky Park – making it a premier destination for nature enthusiasts.For more information on Potter and Tioga Counties visit https://www.visitpottertioga.com/ About Visit Potter-TiogaLaunched in July 2017, Visit Potter-Tioga was formed by a merger of the former Tioga County Visitors Bureau and the former Potter County Visitors Association. As the designated tourist promotion agency, Visit Potter-Tioga’s mission is to market the area as a destination for visitors. The organization is a results-driven, membership-based organization that promotes its members’ businesses and area attractions across all advertising medias. For information on how your business can benefit from these marketing efforts, visit www.VisitPotterTioga.com , email info@visitpottertioga.com, or call 570-724-0635.

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