INVIAH Launches Chicago Beta: AI-Powered Physician Home Visits for Urgent, Elective, and Diagnostic Care

INVIAH Co-founders Dr. Yevhen Pavelko and Natallia Panysh

INVIAH launches its Chicago beta, bringing licensed physicians to patients’ homes for urgent and elective care through an AI-powered mobile platform.

We are not building another layer on top of a broken system. We are building a parallel infrastructure for people who have already stopped trusting the one they have.” — Dr. Yevhen Pavelko, Co-Founder and CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHICAGO, IL — INVIAH , a physician home-visit platform built to answer the deepest structural failures of U.S. healthcare delivery, today announced the public beta launch of its mobile application. The platform connects patients with licensed, credentialed physicians who travel to their homes for both urgent and elective medical care, delivering the clinical completeness of an in-person visit without the burden of a healthcare system. In many ways, INVIAH represents the next evolution of the house call: a return to one of medicine’s most trusted models, reimagined for the speed, accessibility, and expectations of modern life.The launch arrives at a moment of compounding dysfunction in American medicine. Emergency departments are chronically overcrowded, absorbing cases they were never built to manage. Appointment wait times for primary care and specialist consultations stretch from weeks to months. Physician burnout is accelerating as an administrative burden: billing, documentation, compliance, which consumes the hours that should belong to patients. The people most affected are not an edge case. They are the majority: families, professionals, seniors, and pregnant women who have learned to work around a system rather than rely on it.INVIAH was founded to change that equation — not by digitizing the doctor visit, but by relocating it. A real, licensed, credentialed physician. At your home. On your schedule. For the care you have been planning as much as for the care you need right now.“We are not building another layer on top of a broken system. We are building a parallel infrastructure for people who have already stopped trusting the one they have.” — Dr. Yevhen Pavelko, Co-Founder and CEO, INVIAHTHE PROBLEM INVIAH WAS BUILT TO SOLVEThe United States faces a projected shortage of more than 86,000 physicians by 2036, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges. Emergency departments — never designed to serve as primary care entry points — now do exactly that for millions of Americans every year. The cost is measured in hours lost, conditions that worsen during delay, and a breakdown of the patient-physician relationship that is foundational to medicine as a discipline.At the same time, physicians themselves are leaving the profession or reducing their hours at historic rates. Research from the McKinsey Global Institute and Commonwealth Fund confirms that nearly half of a physician’s working hours are consumed by tasks unrelated to direct patient care. The talent is present. The system is consuming it.INVIAH does not ask the system to change. It builds a different infrastructure entirely — one where the physician arrives at the patient’s home, performs a full in-person examination, and returns clinical authority to the people trained to exercise it. Urgent care when it is needed. Elective appointments when they are planned. The full spectrum of medicine, delivered where the patient actually is.WHO INVIAH SERVES AND THE PAIN IT ADDRESSES FIRSTINVIAH was designed around four patient populations whose relationship with the existing healthcare system has broken down in distinct but related ways.Parents and families — particularly those with young children — face a specific and acute failure: when a child becomes ill late in the evening or on a weekend, the options narrow to an emergency department with multi-hour waits or a screen that cannot examine a child. INVIAH sends a real pediatrician to the home, resolving the clinical question and the parental anxiety at the same time.Busy professionals face a structural dilemma: accessing quality care requires surrendering a significant portion of a working day to travel, waiting, and recovery from the logistics of the visit itself. Whether the need is urgent or planned — a sudden illness or a long-overdue specialist consultation — INVIAH removes the friction entirely.Seniors and their adult caregivers face a mobility barrier that transforms routine medical appointments into logistical challenges. For aging patients managing chronic conditions, the friction of clinic visits creates exactly the gaps in care that lead to deterioration and hospitalization. INVIAH ensures that care reaches the patient reliably, whether for an urgent concern or a scheduled follow-up.Pregnant women occupy a category defined by vigilance: every unexpected symptom carries the weight of uncertainty about the health of a developing child. But the need for physician access during pregnancy extends well beyond emergencies — routine prenatal check-ins, specialist consultations, and elective appointments are all part of a pregnancy that is properly supported. INVIAH delivers physician care at home for the full arc of that experience.“The patients who find us are not looking for innovation. They are looking for a doctor who will come when they need one. That is what we built, and empowered with AI.” — Natallia Panysh, Co-Founder and CFO, INVIAHMEET THE CO-FOUNDERSINVIAH was co-founded by Dr. Yevhen Pavelko, MD, FASMBS, and Natallia Panysh, CPA — a physician-entrepreneur and a finance and operations executive whose combined expertise sits at the precise intersection the company required.Dr. Pavelko is a nationally recognized robotic and minimally invasive surgeon. He also serves as Chief Medical Officer for Revived Soldiers Ukraine, coordinating complex medical care and rehabilitation for patients affected by the ongoing conflict. His founding of INVIAH grew directly from clinical observation: that the greatest failures in patient care are not failures of medical knowledge, but failures of access and system design.Natallia Panysh brings institutional financial discipline and operational architecture to the company. With deep experience structuring growth-stage businesses, she oversees INVIAH’s financial infrastructure, investor relations, and the operational systems that allow the platform to scale without losing clinical integrity.THE BETA: A DELIBERATE, CONCENTRATED MARKET TESTINVIAH has launched its beta across a carefully selected geography: Chicago’s North Shore communities including Glencoe, Kenilworth, Winnetka, Highland Park, Highwood, Lake Forest, Deerfield, Glenview, Northbrook, Park Ridge, and Buffalo Grove. The western suburbs of Burr Ridge, Hinsdale, Oak Brook, St. Charles, and Geneva; and established city neighborhoods including River North, Streeterville, Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and Lakeview.This geography was not selected by default. It represents the patient populations for whom INVIAH’s value proposition is most immediate, and whose expectations for quality, responsiveness, and personalization the existing system is least equipped to meet. The beta is designed to build physician coverage density, patient trust, and community word-of-mouth within a defined market, proving the model before expanding it.To date, INVIAH has completed 20 physician home visits across this geography, served by a network of 20 credentialed, licensed physicians. Each visit produced a formal Superbill for insurance submission and contributed to the operational data set the company is using to refine scheduling, dispatch, and physician matching for the next phase of growth.PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY: AI-POWERED AND BUILT FOR THE FUTURE OF MEDICINEINVIAH is not only a logistics platform for home physician visits. It is an AI-native company — one where artificial intelligence is the architecture on which the entire platform is built. Every dimension of INVIAH’s operations, from the moment a patient opens the app to the moment a physician closes a visit, is designed around AI from the ground up.At the center of that architecture is INVIAH’s proprietary Electronic Medical Record system — purpose-built for the home visit environment and AI-integrated throughout. Unlike legacy EMR systems that were designed for stationary clinic infrastructure and retrofitted for digital access, INVIAH’s EMR was conceived for a physician in motion: capturing clinical documentation intelligently, maintaining patient history across visits, and ensuring care continuity from the moment a visit is booked through every subsequent interaction. The system learns. The clinical record improves with every visit.INVIAH is also developing what it believes will become the world’s largest AI-powered video medical clinic for patients — an intelligent platform that extends physician expertise far beyond the home visit itself, making high-quality clinical guidance accessible at scale. Alongside it, INVIAH is building a corresponding AI-driven clinical library for physicians: a knowledge infrastructure that supports continuing education, real-time clinical decision support, and the kind of professional development that the current system consumes physician time without ever actually providing.Being AI-native means that as INVIAH scales — more physicians, more cities, more visit types — the platform does not simply grow larger. It grows smarter. The data generated by every visit, every patient interaction, and every clinical decision becomes an asset that makes the next visit better. This is the compounding advantage that separates an AI-native platform from a digitized legacy system, and it is the foundation on which INVIAH’s long-term defensibility is built.FINANCIAL ACCESSIBILITY: BUILT FOR REAL PATIENTSINVIAH operates as a self-pay service, collecting payment at time of service. Following each visit, patients receive a formal, ICD-10-coded Superbill — the standard medical document used to file out-of-network reimbursement claims with private insurance. For patients with plans that include out-of-network benefits, reimbursement rates of 50 to 60 percent are common, meaningfully reducing the effective cost of each visit.Additionally, INVIAH visits qualify as eligible medical expenses under Health Savings Account and Flexible Spending Account rules in the general case, making the platform available to the large and growing population of Americans who fund their healthcare through tax-advantaged accounts. INVIAH is not a premium product for a narrow audience. It is an accessible service for patients who deserve better than what the existing system offers them.PLATFORM AND CLINICAL INFRASTRUCTUREINVIAH’s compliance infrastructure reflects a deliberate decision to build the foundational elements first. Physician credentialing includes multi-point background checks conducted at the standard applied by hospital systems to their own employed staff. Every physician on the platform carries malpractice coverage as a condition of participation. Every visit concludes with a formal, coded Superbill generated through INVIAH’s proprietary AI-integrated EMR.A partnership with Quest Diagnostics enables in-home laboratory draws at the same appointment, eliminating the need for a separate facility visit. Membership and partnership with the American Academy of Home Care Medicine provides ongoing access to physician networks, clinical standards, and the professional endorsement that distinguishes INVIAH from unaccredited alternatives.The INVIAH mobile application is live in the App Store. Android is completing its final review. The platform supports both urgent home visits and planned elective consultations across all active service areas.INVESTOR PERSPECTIVE: CATEGORY, TIMING, AND OPPORTUNITYThe physician home-visit and home-based care market is one of the fastest-growing segments in U.S. healthcare — accelerated by a convergence of demographic pressure, systemic capacity constraints, and a patient population that has fundamentally reset its expectations for how care should be delivered. The conditions for a new category of care infrastructure to emerge are not approaching. They are present now.INVIAH is entering this category at its inflection point — before it is crowded, after the market need is unambiguously established. The company is not building a feature or a scheduling optimization. It is an AI-native platform building the infrastructure for how patients will access physicians in the decade ahead — one where artificial intelligence compounds the value of every visit, every physician relationship, and every market entered.As INVIAH moves into its next phase, the team is focused on scaling the model, expanding its footprint, and deepening partnerships with operators who see the future of care beyond traditional settings. Early performance insights suggest that INVIAH’s in‑home model is resonating with patients and partners and is informing the design of our next partnership round. A curated set of materials, including early performance highlights and our technology roadmap, is available for qualified partners under NDA upon request.“The physician shortage is structural. The patient's frustration is structural. The AI transformation of medicine is already underway. INVIAH is AI-native from the ground up — which means we don’t adapt to that transformation. We lead it.” — Dr. Yevhen Pavelko, Co-Founder and CEO, INVIAHABOUT INVIAHINVIAH is an AI-native physician home-visit platform that connects patients with licensed, credentialed physicians for in-person medical care at home — both urgent and elective. Built from the ground up on artificial intelligence, INVIAH’s proprietary AI-integrated EMR, AI video clinic platform, and physician knowledge library position the company as the emerging infrastructure layer for the future of home-based medicine. Founded in Chicago by Dr. Yevhen Pavelko, MD, FASMBS, and Natallia Panysh, CPA, INVIAH’s mission is to relocate the point of care from the overburdened clinic to the patient’s home — and to build the AI infrastructure that makes that model smarter with every visit. INVIAH is available on iOS and launching on Android.

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