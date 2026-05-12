BRANIFF X INFLIGHT200 ANNOUNCES NEW JET MODEL LINE CELEBRATING 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE END OF THE PLAIN PLANE

Braniff Boeing 720-027 1/200 scale die cast in 1965 Alexander Girard Orange Solid Color Scheme Braniff Boeing 720-027 in 1965 Alexander Girard Periwinkle Blue/Lavender Solid Color Scheme Braniff International

Braniff announces the official launch of its new line of jet models celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the introduction of the End of the Plain Plane Campaign.

DFW AIRPORT, TX, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas-based Braniff Airways, dba Braniff International , announces the official launch of its new line of colorful jet models celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the introduction of the revolutionary End of the Plain Plane Campaign. These impressively detailed 1/200 scaled diecast metal models are offered in all the brilliant Solid Color Schemes created for Braniff International by renowned designer and architect Alexander Hayden “Sandro” Girard in 1965.Braniff has joined with our longtime model maker, Inflight200 to bring you these beautiful models of Braniff’s Boeing 707-227 Super Jet and Boeing 720-027 Super Jet. Soon the work horse Boeing 727 will be added to the EOTPP Collection along with the short haul BAC One-11 Fastback Jetliner. Each expertly crafted with authentic Braniff FAA registered N numbers along with exact color matching from Braniff’s archives dating back to 1965.“Braniff and inflight200’s new collaboration enables Braniff to further celebrate its industry changing End of the Plain Plane era by offering these new models to our many fans and collectors,” according to Collin L. Ice, Chief Operating Officer. Each 1/200 scale model is constructed from heavy diecast metal and features authentic tampo-printed liveries, realistic panel lines, antennas, and rolling rubber tires. The anniversary collection also includes specialized commemorative packaging and a display stand for collectors.Braniff customers can access the new model line by clicking the link below:ABOUT INFLIGHT200Inflight200 is a premier manufacturer of high-quality, limited-edition diecast aircraft replicas, specializing in accurate 1:200 scale models for serious aviation collectors worldwide.ABOUT BRANIFF INTERNATIONALBraniff Airways, Incorporated, d/b/a Braniff International, the former international airline, is now a leading global historic airline branding and marketing, online retail, historic airliner tour firm and hotelier, which was originally formed in 1928. Braniff manages a large portfolio of licensing agreements worldwide. The company operates its lucrative Braniff Boutique Online Retail store at www.braniffboutique.com that sells to 120 plus countries worldwide along with three brick and mortar stores.Braniff also administers its original Employee/Retiree Airline Pass Benefits Program, which offers current and former employees discount travel on partner airlines and travel companies. The company operates an online travel booking site at www.flybraniff.com , which offers significant travel discounts at many Braniff International hotel and destinations worldwide.Braniff Airways supports Braniff Airways Foundation, which is the official repository for Braniff's historical corporate and employee records, photographs and negatives and memorabilia. Over 100 million pages of Braniff corporate documents and 50,000 historical items are preserved in the Foundation's Braniff International Heritage Archives, which are housed at three locations in Dallas, Texas, and the company’s records retention facility in Arkansas.Braniff Airways has funded an endowment at The University of Texas at Dallas to support the Space Sciences Department. An additional endowment has been created to support the administration of Braniff International Heritage Archives.BRANIFF REPRESENTED BY PERPETUAL LICENSINGBraniff and its Family of Fine Brands are represented by Perpetual Licensing of Los Angeles, California. For more information contact: info@perpetuallicensing.comFor more information: www.braniffinternational.com and www.flybraniff.com Contact:Jessica MartinBraniff Airways, IncorporatedBraniff InternationalP. O. Box 6106462200 Braniff BoulevardDFW Airport, Texas 75261Jessica.martin@braniffinternational.com214-233-6473

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