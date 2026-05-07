Transworld Business Advisors Facilitates Strategic Sale of Historic South Florida HVAC Firm Brandon Service Corp

Transworld Business Advisors is proud to assist Brandon Service Corporation, a premier HVAC service provider with a legacy spanning over six decades

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Legacy of Excellence in South Florida HVACFounded in the 1960s and operating for over 57 years, Brandon Service Corp has established itself as a cornerstone of the South Florida construction and service industry. Based in Coral Springs, the company built a loyal and expansive client base through a commitment to reliability and exceptional service. Their comprehensive service offering includes:HVAC System Sales and InstallationsResidential and Commercial RepairsPreventative Maintenance and Service ContractsThe company’s footprint extends across the tri-county area, serving long-term relationships throughout Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.Strategic Growth for Ice C Cool MechanicalThe acquisition marks a significant milestone for Ice C Cool Mechanical as they continue to expand their presence in the Florida market. By acquiring a business with such deep roots and a well-known name, Ice C Cool is positioned to carry forward Brandon Service Corp’s reputation for excellence while leveraging the operational strengths of SeaCap Holdings.Expert Guidance from Transworld Business AdvisorsThe transaction was expertly facilitated by Jake Tobin and the team at Transworld Business Advisors of Fort Lauderdale. Known as leaders in business sales, mergers, and acquisitions, Transworld ensured a smooth transition for both the retiring owners and the incoming leadership team. "We are thrilled to have played a role in preserving the legacy of Brandon Service Corporation," said Jake Tobin from Transworld. "This sale represents a perfect alignment between a historic local brand and a growth-oriented buyer like Ice C Cool Mechanical. We look forward to assisting both parties in their future endeavors."About Brandon Service CorpBrandon Service Corp is a long-established HVAC contractor headquartered in Coral Springs, FL. Serving the South Florida region since the 1960s, the company specializes in a full suite of heating and air conditioning solutions for residential and commercial clients.Website: https://www.brandonservicecorp.com/ About Transworld Business AdvisorsTransworld Business Advisors is a global leader in the marketing and sale of businesses, franchises, and mergers and acquisitions. With a focus on confidentiality and professional integrity, Transworld assists business owners in achieving their exit strategies while helping buyers find the right opportunities.

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