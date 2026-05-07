Tenovi Achieves SOC-2 Type 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Continuous Operational Excellence in Healthcare Data Security

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PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , ranked No. 11 in Healthcare among Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies in America, today announced it has successfully completed its System & Organization Control (SOC) - 2 Type 2 audit. This achievement provides independent, third-party validation that Tenovi’s stringent security, availability, and confidentiality controls operate effectively and continuously over an extended period to protect its remote monitoring ecosystem.Building on the company's initial SOC-2 Type 1 validation, which confirmed the rigorous design of its security frameworks, this SOC-2 Type 2 audit tests the security framework over an extended period of time and verifies that the security protocols are successfully maintained and executed day in and day out.The extensive evaluation was conducted by the trusted third-party firm Insight Assurance with continuous monitoring on the Drata trust platform. Earning a SOC-2 Type 2 report places Tenovi in a trusted category of remote health providers that have undergone independent security validation for sensitive healthcare data.“Our initial SOC-2 audit validated that we built a secure, scalable architecture. Achieving SOC-2 Type 2 affirms that our team executes on those high standards every day,” said Daniel Zondervan, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Tenovi. “As we continue to scale our solutions for the evolving needs of healthcare organizations nationwide, continuous operational excellence is imperative.”The SOC-2 Type 2 report serves as the gold standard for B2B security, evaluating a company's systems, the suitability of their design, and operating effectiveness of its controls over a strict observation period.“In healthcare data protection, trust requires continuous, verifiable vigilance,” said Tal Reichert, Chief Security Officer at Tenovi. “There is not a single day where we may put our guards down; our audit report proves that. Healthcare organizations and patients rely on us to ensure the absolute integrity of their information. This SOC-2 Type 2 milestone provides validation that their continuous trust in Tenovi is well placed.”For a copy of Tenovi’s SOC-2 Type 2 report, please email grc@tenovi.com.About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi’s API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston Metro. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com

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