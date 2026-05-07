During Wildfire Preparedness Week, Governor Newsom announces $70 million available for wildfire prevention and resilience projects statewide

“California’s strength lies in the layers of resilience we build together. As we face a changing wildfire environment, the State remains steadfast in supporting communities with the resources and partnerships needed to safeguard our future,” said California State Fire Marshal Daniel Berlant. “Our commitment is clear: we understand the challenge, and we are fully dedicated to creating a safer, more resilient California for generations to come.”

“These grants empower communities to reduce hazardous fuels, strengthen evacuation readiness, and protect the places Californians live, work, and recreate,” said Frank Bigelow, Deputy Director of Community Wildfire Preparedness and Mitigation. “By investing in locally driven prevention projects, we are reducing risks today while building long-term resilience for future generations.”

Grant applications are now open. Community organizations working to reduce wildfire risk in California — including public agencies, nonprofits, tribes, and more — are encouraged to apply. Completed applications must be submitted by 3:00 p.m. on July 8, 2026.