Film industry and labor leaders celebrate Governor Newsom’s expanded California Film & Television Tax Credit Program as filming grows in the Golden State

SACRAMENTO – Business is picking up again in Hollywood, due to Governor Newsom’s historic expansion of California’s Film & Television Tax Credit Program, which is creating more production and more jobs in California. In the first quarter of this year, feature film shoot days increased more than 45% over the previous quarter and more than 52% year over year. TV drama also saw a substantial increase, with shoot days up more than 40% over the previous quarter and more than 7% year over year.

This new data further reinforces one simple fact: production in the state is being driven by recipients of Governor Newsom’s expanded California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. Since the Governor and Legislature took action to expand the program from $330 million to $750 million last July and open it to a broader range of television and animated productions, 147 productions have already been awarded tax credits, generating $5.5 billion in total economic activity, 21,504 cast and crew jobs, and 5,928 filming days statewide.

The new data also shows that in the first quarter of 2026:

21.8% of all shoot days in the feature film category went to California tax credit recipients, including Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures), One Attempt Remaining (Netflix) and Nightwatching (Amazon MGM Studios).

in the feature film category went to California tax credit recipients, including Behemoth! (Searchlight Pictures), One Attempt Remaining (Netflix) and Nightwatching (Amazon MGM Studios). 33.7% of the shoot days in the TV drama category can be attributed to recipients of the tax credit program, including the much anticipated Baywatch reboot (Fox), The Rookie S8 (ABC), and Matlock S2 (CBS).

What they are saying:

Industry leaders, labor partners, and independent filmmakers are voicing strong support for the Governor’s leadership in bringing film and television shoots back home, while supporting workers and small businesses right here in the Golden State.

Industry leaders

Denise Gutches, CEO, FilmLA: “While it’s still too early to make predictions for the coming months, the increase in Shoot Days we are seeing in key categories gives hope for a broader rise in production activity and points to the California Film and Television Tax Program’s growing impact on local job creation.”

Pam Elyea, Vice President, History for Hire: “History For Hire Prop House, is a 40+ year old family owned business based in North Hollywood. We are daily seeing the benefits of California’s Film and Television Tax Credit program. Projects: The Studio, Gold Mountain, Untitled Snowfall Spinoff, NCIS Origins, Behemoth! and Fallout are just a few of the projects we are working with who received Film and Television Tax Credits. We have been able to keep our doors open and employ our staff full time, with benefits, because of increased production in Los Angeles. There are no quick fixes to business problems (nor should there be), but the support of the California Film and Television Tax Credit program makes my husband and I want to stay in business and persevere through this tough economic path with an eye to better times ahead for the next generation of prop house owners. When California cares about our company, we care about California.”

Studios & Talent

Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the Motion Picture Association (MPA): “The progress throughout California’s film and TV production landscape is a strong step in the right direction for the state’s recently enhanced production incentive program. The MPA and our member studios commend Governor Newsom for his ongoing leadership in support of the entertainment industry. We are confident that Californians will keep building on these vital steps forward — and that the Golden State will continue to play a starring role in delivering incredible stories to audiences everywhere and powering creative and economic opportunity for workers, businesses, and communities statewide.”

Greg Bonann, LA County Lifeguard, Creator, Producer, Director, Baywatch: “You can shoot anywhere in the world, but you can’t fake California. The ocean, the crews, the culture, it’s all here. That authenticity is what built Baywatch, and it’s what will keep great productions coming back. I’ve spent my life on these beaches, both as a lifeguard and as a storyteller, and there’s no substitute for California. The talent base, the crews, and the environment all show up on screen. It’s great to see production coming back home where it belongs.”

Jackie Schaffer, Writer/Director, Untitled Schaffer Comedy Pilot at FX: “California has and always will be a home for great storytelling. The increase in production is a great sign for the industry and for the talented crew members whom we rely on to bring these stories to life.”

Labor & Production Partners

Marissa Bernstel, Animation Guild executive board trustee: “Studios have been chasing animation tax credits in other states and countries for years, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see them use California’s for the very first time. The results feel very real, and I’m excited to see what future employment opportunities the incentive inspires.”

Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS): “Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) is encouraged by the upward trend in production and is seeing that momentum reflected statewide. The Film & Television Tax Credit Program is helping to drive growth across California’s diverse communities.”

Rebecca Rhine, DGA Western Executive Director, President, Entertainment Union Coalition: “We welcome this news as a positive sign that our industry may finally be turning a corner in California, and we look forward to taking the next steps necessary to keep this momentum going. This program is an investment that is already paying dividends as we continue this fight to protect an iconic industry that supports vendors, small businesses, tourism, and middle-class families while also strengthening the state’s economy. We can never take it for granted.”

Elected leaders

Tamala Takahashi, Burbank Mayor: “California’s latest round of film and television tax credits signals strong momentum in the entertainment industry, with Burbank at the center of that growth. As the Media Capital of the World, home to more than 1,000 media and entertainment companies, these investments translate directly into jobs, local spending, and opportunities for our creative workforce. We’re already seeing that impact with productions like The Pitt filming at Warner Bros. in Burbank, alongside major milestones like the opening of the Ranch Lot Studios and the move of Hallmark Media to Burbank. This continued activity reflects the confidence in Burbank as a place to create, produce, and grow, and is a testament to the strength of our industry and the people who support it.”

Film projects awarded

Will Ferrell, Gloria Sanchez Productions: “We’re honored that Self Help has been selected for California’s Film & TV Tax Credit Program. We’re seeing real momentum again in California, and it’s incredibly meaningful to be part of bringing production home and working with the crews who make this industry so special.