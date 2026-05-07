Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Restore Original Traffic Pattern on Douglas Pike Bridges Over I-295 in Smithfield

On Sunday night, May 10, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to restore the original traffic pattern at the Douglas Pike Bridges (Route 7) where they pass over I-295 in Smithfield. Now that it has completed the replacement of these bridges, the Department will restore two lanes of travel, as well as a third lane to accommodate on- and off-ramp traffic, for both directions of Route 7.

Motorists can expect alternating lane or temporary roadway closures along both directions of Route 7 at the bridges from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to make these changes. Please follow signed detours during all closures.

RIDOT used rapid bridge construction methods to replace these bridges over the last two months. It will use the same rapid bridge construction approach to replace the Diamond Hill Road Bridge over I-295 in Cumberland later this year. RIDOT also is scheduled to remove the lane reductions on I-295 that have been in place at these bridges since last year. That change is tentatively scheduled to take place in late May. The entire $63.5 million project will be finished later this year.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of these bridges is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.