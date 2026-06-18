Wingman Expands Again with New Franchise Location in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- g — Wingman is proud to announce the opening of its second franchise location, now officially operating in Toms River, New Jersey.The new office will be led by franchise owner Christopher McGurk, marking another major milestone in Wingman’s rapid expansion across New Jersey. With this launch, Wingman now operates three corporate offices and two franchise locations, further solidifying its presence as one of the region’s most dynamic and accessible marketing partners.The Toms River expansion represents more than just growth, it’s a continuation of Wingman’s mission to bring high-level marketing services to local businesses, while empowering entrepreneurs to own and operate scalable, service-based franchises without the traditional overhead.“Opening our second franchise location is a huge moment for Wingman,” said Tom Mirabella, CEO of Wingman. “We’ve built a model that allows driven individuals to focus on building relationships and growing their business, while our team handles the execution. Christopher is exactly the kind of leader we look for, motivated, community-focused, and ready to make an impact. We’re excited to see what he builds in Toms River.”“I’m excited to join the Wingman team and be part of a group that’s doing real work for small businesses,” said McGurk. “I’m looking forward to meeting business owners in Toms River and the surrounding areas and being their Wingman in helping them grow.”Wingman offers a full suite of marketing services, including website design and development, social media management, SEO, branding, print, and promotional products, all under one roof. The franchise model is designed to give owners flexibility and scalability, backed by a full support team at Wingman HQ.As the company continues to grow, its focus remains the same: helping businesses succeed while creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive.For more information about Wingman or franchise opportunities, visit wingmanplanning.com or wingmanfranchise.com.

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