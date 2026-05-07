The Dairy Alliance Shifts Milk’s Got Game® into High Gear with Mason Walters

The Dairy Alliance revs up a new partnership with rising motorsports driver Mason Walters as part of its Milk’s Got Game campaign

Showcases role of real dairy milk in fueling athletes on and off the track

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dairy Alliance , a leading nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness about the benefits of real dairy milk, revs up a new partnership with rising motorsports driver Mason Walters as part of its Milk’s Got Game campaign. The initiative features Walters as its first non-traditional sports athlete.Milk’s Got Game, launched in 2024, showcases the benefits of milk and encourages individuals to choose it as their go-to for sports hydration and recovery.The campaign began by spotlighting collegiate athletes in football, basketball, and other disciplines. Now, it shifts gears to highlight non-traditional sports."We are proud to announce our new partnership with Mason for our ongoing Milk’s Got Game campaign," said Farrah Newberry, Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance. “Our collaboration highlights the role of real dairy milk in fueling peak athletic performance in all sports, including motorsports.”This latest installment of Milk’s Got Game highlights real dairy milk as an essential part of Walters’s training, recovery, and performance routine. High-energy videos invite fans to experience his training regimen and recovery firsthand, showing how real dairy milk fuels his endurance, strength, and overall performance on and off the track.Mason Walters is an emerging driver from Catawba, North Carolina. He currently competes in Pro Late Models across the South Atlantic Pro Series and CARS Racing Tour. With championship wins in go-karts and Legend Cars, Walters rapidly advances toward his goal of competing at NASCAR’s highest level.The partnership between The Dairy Alliance and Mason Walters was made possible through North Carolina dairy farmer Aard Koopman, reinforcing the authentic connection between dairy producers and high-performing athletes.“Racing takes a lot more than what people see on the track—it’s about endurance, focus, and how you take care of your body off the track. Real dairy milk has become a key part of my routine to stay strong and recover faster, so I can perform at my best every time I get behind the wheel,” said Mason Walters.Real dairy milk helps athletes stay strong by supporting lean muscle development and replenishing muscle protein after workouts. Its complete, high‑quality protein also helps fuel sustained energy and mental focus throughout the day—whether athletes are training, competing, or tackling everyday activities.For those who are lactose intolerant, there’s lactose-free milk. This is real dairy milk, offering the same nutritional benefits, just without lactose and there are a number of options on the market.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit https://thedairyalliance.com or follow @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

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