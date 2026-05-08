Jerome Baker Designs Announces Exclusive New York Launch, Bringing Iconic Glass Culture to Collectible Cannabis Retail

Jason Harris, Founder of Jerome Baker Designs blowing glass. Jerome Baker New York hits the streets of the Big Apple.

Limited 90-Day Collection Debuts May 16 Across Flagship Locations, Anchored by Cultural Experience and Collector Drops

New York deserves something that reflects the depth, artistry, and history of cannabis culture. That’s what we’re bringing—something elevated, intentional, and built to last.” — Jason Harris, founder of Jerome Baker Designs

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Baker Designs, the legendary glass brand that helped define modern cannabis culture, is officially launching in New York with an exclusive, limited-run retail program debuting May 16, 2026. Available in exclusive flagship dispensaries statewide, the launch marks a major milestone for the brand’s continued evolution—and a bold entry into one of the most closely watched cannabis markets in the country.

“This isn’t just a product launch—it’s a curated experience,” said Jason Harris, founder of Jerome Baker Designs. “New York deserves something that reflects the depth, artistry, and history of cannabis culture. That’s what we’re bringing—something elevated, intentional, and built to last.”

Founded in 1991 in an Oregon garage, Jerome Baker Designs rose to become the most recognized name in functional glass before being shuttered by federal enforcement. Now fully reestablished, the brand’s New York debut represents both a return and a reinvention — pairing top shelf cannabis partners with collectible design, immersive retail, and cultural storytelling.

A Limited, High-End Retail Experience

The New York launch will feature a 90-day rotating collection designed as a “living exhibit” within each participating dispensary. Each location will showcase a dedicated Jerome Baker installation, offering consumers access to an evolving lineup of curated lifestyle products, collectible merchandise, and exclusive brand collaborations.

At the center of the program are exclusive, numbered box sets — just 250 per collection — featuring:

• Limited-edition Jerome Baker design

• Artist-designed collectible items

• Hand selected cannabis partners

The program will also spotlight collaborations with top-tier New York cannabis brands and cultivators, positioning the collection as a premium, culture-forward retail experience within the state’s adult-use market.

Glass, Culture, and Commerce—Reimagined

Jerome Baker Designs’ New York launch is more than a product drop—it’s a turnkey retail program designed to help dispensary partners stand out, increase basket size, and drive repeat customer engagement.

This model removes traditional barriers to entry while unlocking high-margin opportunities across multiple categories:

• Zero-Risk Glass Consignment: Offer bespoke Jerome Baker glass—from accessible pieces to statement art (up to $1,000 retail)—with no upfront investment. You only make money when it sells.

• Frictionless, High-Ticket Sales: QR-enabled purchasing allows customers to seamlessly buy higher-priced items via card, eliminating cash limitations and boosting average transaction value.

• On-Demand Merch, Zero Inventory: Limited-edition apparel and accessories ship directly to the consumer, giving you expanded product offerings without tying up shelf space or capital.

In addition, partners benefit from co-marketing support, in-store activation guidance, and comprehensive budtender education, ensuring your team is equipped to confidently sell and tell the Jerome Baker story. Retailers will also be featured in the official launch moment at the Hudson Basilica on May 13, aligned with the high-profile Revelry gathering.

A Flagship Opportunity—Limited by Design

Jerome Baker Designs is intentionally limiting this rollout to flagship dispensaries across New York, creating a rare opportunity for retail partners to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded market.

This is not a wholesale relationship—it’s a featured, in-store experience designed to drive visibility, foot traffic, and customer loyalty.

Flagship partners will:

• Carry the full Jerome Baker Launch Collection, including exclusive and limited-run drops

• Host a dedicated branded display designed to maximize sales per square foot

• Participate in 90-day rotating collections that keep the offering fresh and collectible

• Gain access to limited, handmade glass and exclusive merchandise not widely available

“This is about helping our partners win at retail,” the company noted. “We’re creating an experience that brings customers into your store—and keeps them coming back.”

Availability

The Jerome Baker New York Launch Collection will be available beginning May 16, 2026, for a limited 90-day period at participating flagship dispensaries. Products and strain offerings will vary by location, and all limited items will be available while supplies last.

For more information, visit JeromeBakerNY.com or follow @jeromebakerny on social media.

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