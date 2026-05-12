Southwest Florida MSP Knox Technology Reports Record Q1 Following 20% Annual Growth

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Fort Myers-based IT, cybersecurity, and AI advisory services provider reports 20% growth in 2025 and adds three new clients during record-setting Q1 2026

We’re combining enterprise-grade security with practical AI and automation strategies that help organizations scale more efficiently.” — Mike Knox

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knox Technology ( www.knoxtech.com ), a Southwest Florida-based managed service provider specializing in IT, cybersecurity, and AI advisory services, today announced 20% year-over-year growth in 2025 and its strongest first quarter in company history to begin 2026.Knox Technology achieved 20% year-over-year growth in 2025, driven by increased demand for AI services, managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, and infrastructure improvements across the region. Building on that success, Knox Technology entered 2026 with its strongest quarter in company history, signaling sustained growth and expanding market presence.In Q1 2026, Knox Technology welcomed three new clients across the construction and nonprofit sectors. Knox Technology continues to deepen relationships with existing customers by enhancing AI service offerings, optimizing infrastructure, and delivering measurable improvements in performance and security. In addition to record growth, Knox Technology reduced average customer initial response time by 30% in Q1 2026, reinforcing the company’s commitment to automated, proactive support and operational excellence.“Organizations across Southwest Florida are prioritizing security, operational efficiency, and automation at a much higher level than even a year ago,” said Mike Knox, owner of Knox Technology. “Our role is to help clients modernize their operations while protecting their businesses from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. We’re combining enterprise-grade security with practical AI and automation strategies that help organizations scale more efficiently.”Knox Technology’s unique approach to IT combines:• AI-enabled managed IT services tailored to business needs• Advanced cybersecurity and threat detection• AI advisory and workflow automation services• Low voltage access control, security cameras, and network infrastructure expertiseThis integrated model positions Knox Technology as a trusted IT advisor helping organizations drive measurable business outcomes. As businesses navigate increasingly complex cyber and AI challenges, Knox Technology remains committed to delivering best-in-class managed services, cybersecurity, and infrastructure solutions throughout Southwest Florida.Organizations interested in strengthening cybersecurity, modernizing infrastructure, or improving operational efficiency through AI and automation can learn more at www.knoxtech.com About Knox TechnologyKnox Technology is a leading managed service provider (MSP) based in Southwest Florida, delivering comprehensive IT support, cybersecurity, AI advisory services, and low voltage infrastructure solutions. Known for its proactive approach and commitment to client success, Knox Technology helps organizations stay secure, connected, and prepared for growth. www.knoxtech.com Media Contact:Arlyn KnoxChief Marketing OfficerKnox Technologyarlyn@knoxtech.com

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